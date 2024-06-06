NBA Finals 2024: Here’s How to Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks Games Online for Free

It’s game time! The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday (June 6).

Game 1 will broadcast live at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you don’t want to miss all the NBA Finals action, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of ways to watch and stream games from your TV, laptop, desktop, tablet and any other compatible device along with links to buy tickets to games.

How to Stream the 2024 NBA Finals Without Cable

The 2024 NBA Finals kicks off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC. Those who already have cable or local channels through a TV antenna, can check local listings for additional channel information.

Basketball fans can also watch the NBA finals live on ABC.com in addition to ESPN outlets such as ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

No cable? No worries! You can stream the 2024 NBA Finals games live with a free trial from DirectTV Stream, Fubo and Express VPN — if you’re streaming outside of the U.S.

Shopping for the best streaming deals? DirectTV Stream is discounted $44.99 over three months with select plans, plus a free trial for five days. DirectTV Stream’s most popular plan — the Choice package — is $98.99 (regular $123.98) for 125+ channels including ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, TNT, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, VH1, TLC and HGTV; access to on-demand content and DVR storage.

DirectTV Stream also offers free Max, Starz and other channels with higher-priced streaming plans.

Although Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, new subscribers can join at a discounted rate starting at $20 for the first month. Sling Orange lets you access 31 channels including ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, A&E, AMC, MTV, BET, E!, VH1 and Bravo (DVR storage included). Sling Orange includes 42 channels and Sling Blue & Orange includes 48 channels.

Can you watch the NBA Finals on NBA League Pass? Finals games will not be available to watch live but subscribers can listen live on ESPN Radio and watch on NBA League Pass three hours after the game airs.

Elsewhere on the roster of affordable streamers, Fubo TV’s Pro package is $74.99/month after a free trial for a week. You’ll get access to 190 channels (100+ sporting events), cloud DVR and streaming on up to 10 screens.

Hulu + Live TV starts at $76.99 to stream 95+ live and on-demand channels — including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN News, ESPN U, FS1, FS2, Fx, MTV, TruTV, BET, Food Network, Lifetime, Paramount Network, ID and TLC — along with everything on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Want to watch the NBA Finals live and in person? As you’ve probably guessed, tickets are pretty steep but passes for Game 1 start at around $448-$2,628 for general seating and upwards of $10,000 for courtside, VIP seating. Find tickets via StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

ESPN’s is expanding its NBA Finals coverage to four hours stating on Thursday. NBA Finals Special Presented By ESPN BET will air on ESPN from 3-5 p.m. ET and from 5-6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Sports Center is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. on ESPN, NBA Countdown Presented By Door Dash will air from 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN and from 8-8:30 p.m. on ABC on game nights except for Sundays. NBA Countdown is slated to air on Sundays from 7-7:30 p.m. on ESPN and 7:30-8 p.m. on ABC.

NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart Presented By Microsoft Copilot will return for Game 3, on Wednesday, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. The show will air on ESPN and ABC.

Want to show your team spirit? Visit NBA.com and Fanatics.com for official NBA gear and gifts for Father’s Day. Save 25% off sitewide at Fanatics.

See the 2024 NBA Finals schedule below.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule: Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Thursday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Friday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5 (possible): Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 6 (possible): Friday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 7 (possible): Sunday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET, ABC