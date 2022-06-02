NBA Finals 2022: Exorbitant ticket prices for Warriors-Celtics series

Exorbitant ticket prices to attend Warriors-Celtics Finals games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Want to go to an NBA Finals game between the Warriors and Boston Celtics?

It will cost you a pretty penny.

The get-in price for the cheapest tickets available for Game 1 at Chase Center on Thursday is $615 on StubHub. The get-in price for Game 2 on Sunday is currently $795.

If you’re interested in attending Game 3 at TD Graden in Boston, the get-in price is also $795 and is currently StubHub’s hottest ticket.

“At StubHub, demand for the Celtics’ first home game of the NBA Finals – next Wednesday – is currently our best-selling matchup of the series and considerably outpaces demand in San Francisco,” said Michael Silveira, spokesperson at StubHub.“So far, Games 3 and 4 in Boston are commanding higher ticket sales on StubHub than combined sales for Games 1 and 2 in San Francisco.”

Even Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could help but acknowledge the exorbitant ticket prices.

While the cheapest seats are still relatively equal in price between the two cities, the average price on the resale market is significantly higher in San Francisco than Boston.

According to Ticket IQ (h/t San Francisco Chronicle), the average ticket at Chase Center on Thursday on the resale market is going for $3,526 per seat, more than $1,000 than the average ticket in Boston for Games 3 and 4. The most expensive Game 1 ticket offered on Ticket IQ was $27,266.

Additionally, Warriors fans have demonstrated a willingness to travel to Boston for the games, while fewer Celtics fans are making the trek to the Bay Area.

“In this series, Golden State fans are proving they’re willing to travel: there are nearly double the amount of fans in California buying tickets to Game 3 in Boston in comparison to Massachusetts fans buying tickets to Game 1 in San Francisco, where almost 70% of sales are from California,” Silveira said.

It’s clear that the prices will increase for Games 5, 6 and 7 in the event that those could be likely championship clinchers for either team.

While the atmosphere inside Chase Center and TD Garden should be electric, if you can’t make it to any of the games be sure to tune in to “Warriors Live: Finals Edition” 90 minutes before tip-off of every game, starting 4:30 p.m. Thursday night on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus.

