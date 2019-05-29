NBA Finals 2019: How Curry, Thompson and Green have fared in Durant's absence

If any team can cope with the loss of two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, it is the star-studded Golden State Warriors.

The back-to-back defending champions begin their series against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday and Steve Kerr's team will be missing Durant, who remains out with the calf injury that has sidelined him since Game 5 of the conference semi-finals.

Golden State seemed to cope just fine without both Durant and DeMarcus Cousins in the Western Conference Finals, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all stepping up as they swept the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here, with the help of Opta, we take a look at the Warriors key players' numbers with and without Durant, who has missed nine games combined in the regular season and playoffs.

Stephen Curry

With Durant: 27.1 points (per 100 possessions), 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists

Without Durant: 46.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists

The biggest beneficiary of Durant's absence has undoubtedly been Curry, who has averaged an astonishing 46.5 points per 100 possessions when the former Oklahoma City Thunder forward has been off the floor.

Curry has long been the face of the Warriors' franchise and averaged 30.1 points in the final regular season before Durant arrived, so it is no surprise to see him putting up huge numbers once more.

The 31-year-old averaged 24.0 field-goal attempts per game against Portland, a huge increase from the 14.7 he averaged against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, when a fully-fit Durant was on fire.

With Durant out, almost two thirds of Curry's field-goal attempts (62.7 per cent) have been three-pointers, compared to just over half (53.8 per cent) when the former Texas Longhorn has played.

Klay Thompson

With Durant: 20.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists

Without Durant: 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists

The other half of the 'Splash Brothers' has also had a bump in his offensive production when Durant has been missing.

Almost all of Thompson's field goals (88.5 per cent) this season came via an assist when Durant was playing, but that percentage has dropped to 70.2 without him. With one less superstar to feed, Thompson has clearly been more willing to take on shots himself.

Like Curry (40.4 per cent), Thompson's three-point percentage has been above 40 (42.1 per cent) in Durant's absence, compared to (36.7 per cent) when he has featured.

Draymond Green

With Durant: 15.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists

Without Durant: 19.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists

Having recorded back-to-back triple-doubles in the final two games of the Western Conference Finals, Green is clearly a man in form.

He has been far more likely to take shots from deep when Durant has not been on the floor - 28.6 per cent of his field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc, compared to 17.4 - and he has made 27.3 per cent of those, up from 12.5.

Green is happy to take a backseat if and when Durant and Cousins return, though, saying: "Somebody has to give up something when you have that many guys who are capable of doing what they are doing. I take it upon myself to be the guy to give that up."

Andre Iguodala

With Durant: 17.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists

Without Durant: 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists

Even at 35, Iguodala has still been a key contributor for the Warriors and he drained five three-pointers in the crucial Game 6 victory over the Houston Rockets earlier this month.

The 2015 Finals MVP is one of the few players to have better statistics with Durant around, though, averaging more points and rebounds but contributing fewer assists.

Kevon Looney

With Durant: 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists

Without Durant: 19.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists

The surprise success story of this postseason for the Warriors has been center Looney, who averaged 27.3 minutes on court in the Portland series, compared to 18.5 minutes in the regular season.

Looney had a whopping 14 boards in Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, and he has made 79.5 per cent of his field-goal attempts in Durant's absence, which is a significant increase from the 60.0 per cent when the Warriors' star has played.