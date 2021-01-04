NBA fans react to Shaquille O’Neal roasting Rudy Gobert on Instagram

Nick Schwartz
Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert is an All-Star, and All-NBA second-teamer and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year – but that doesn’t impress Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal.

During an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast, Shaq joked about Gobert’s recent mega-extension. In December, Gobert agreed to a five-year extension worth $205 million, the biggest deal for a center in NBA history. Gobert could make $46 million in the 2025-26 NBA season – nearly $20 million more than Shaq made in 2004-2005, the most lucrative year of his career salary-wise. According to Shaq, Gobert’s deal should be an inspiration to players who aren’t scorers.

“I’m not gonna hate, but this should be an inspiration to all the little kids out there. You average 11 points in the NBA, you can get $200 million.”

Shaq says he’s “not gonna hate,” but he followed up those comments by calling out Gobert in an Instagram post, claiming he would have destroyed Gobert in a hypothetical matchup.

“I would had 45 pts 16 rebound ten missed free throws in three quarters. He woulda had 11 pts four rebounds and fouled out in 3 quarters. I’m a G”

Gobert is taking the high road, tweeting that he has no beef with Shaq.

NBA fans sounded off on Shaq’s post on Twitter.

