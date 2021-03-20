NBA fans react to LeBron James’ ankle injury against the Hawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Schwartz
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LeBron James has kept the Los Angeles Lakers near the top of the Western Conference despite Anthony Davis’ absence, but the defending champions could be facing a very difficult stretch of games after James exited Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle injury.

The injury occurred in the second quarter, when Atlanta’s Solomon Hill lunged for the ball and hit the floor on top of James’ ankle, causing it to twist.

James remained in the game despite the injury, and even knocked down a 3-pointer shortly after, but then called for a timeout and left the floor for the locker room. The severity of his injury is unclear, but ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James received an MRI on Saturday. The Hawks went on to win, 99-94.

Here’s what analysts and fans were saying about James’ injury:

https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1373368107998179329 https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1373367930981810177 https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1373371621176643593 https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1373393130171498498

https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1373372517755146243 https://twitter.com/KingJosiah54/status/1373389830017617920

https://twitter.com/LakeShowYo/status/1373384948351004673 https://twitter.com/HoodieLBJ/status/1373377352005206017

https://twitter.com/nucero2/status/1373368770622853120 https://twitter.com/MichaelTapia_/status/1373368623155322882

https://twitter.com/GlobalLakerFans/status/1373366395434627075 https://twitter.com/RyanWardLA/status/1373395340288786434

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Could Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen be the ‘shooting with size’ Boston needs?

    The Finnisher might make a lot of sense as a trade target, depending on what the Bulls want back.

  • Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks. The 36-year-old MVP candidate was diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, the Athletic reported.

  • WATCH: Who deserves more blame for the Celtics’ struggles – Ainge or Stevens?

    The blame pie could be divided a lot of ways, it seems.

  • LeBron James leaves court with right ankle injury vs Hawks

    LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James injured his right ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, leaving the court in visible frustration after attempting to play through the injury. James left early in the second quarter, and the team later announced he would not return. The Lakers didn't say whether James will have X-rays or an MRI.

  • Tyrese Haliburton diagnoses disease ailing Kings 42 games into season

    Tyrese Haliburton understands what ails Kings after just 42 games with franchise.

  • Steven Stamkos with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks

    Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 03/20/2021

  • Welbeck doubles Brighton edge over Newcastle

    Danny Welbeck nets another brilliant Brighton goal, as he curls home from 25 yards to give the Seagulls a two-goal cushion against Newcastle.

  • How to watch Sixers vs. Kings: Live stream, storylines, game time and more

    Before the Sixers' Saturday night game against the Kings, here are three storylines to watch. By Noah Levick

  • a Goalie Save from Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

    (Minnesota Wild) with a Goalie Save from Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild, 03/20/2021

  • Top plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Top plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 03/20/2021

  • LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely

    LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James left in the second quarter with a high right ankle sprain that the Lakers said will sideline him indefinitely, and Los Angeles went on to fall 99-94 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Two hours after the game, the Lakers announced that James is out indefinitely. The defending NBA champions already are without All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, who has missed 14 consecutive games with a right calf injury and likely won't play again until April.

  • Dana White blames 'mental breakdown' for Kevin Holland's inexplicable performance vs. Derek Brunson

    Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

    Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year. Rublev has won 16 of his 18 matches in 2021 and extended his winning streak at ATP 500-level tournaments to 21 on Tuesday after defeating Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-4 in his Dubai opener.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kevin Holland's lack of urgency, nonstop chatter costs him a career-defining win at UFC Vegas 22

    Holland’s mental state was not where it needed to be for him to win a fight against one of the best fighters in his division.

  • What to watch: Full guide to Atlanta spring 2021 Cup race

    Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta (⏰ 3 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the sixth points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile oval located in Hampton, Georgia Green flag: 3:19 p.m. ET TV/Radio: FOX, PRN, […]

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Urban Meyer is not a fan of this free agency thing: 'That was awful'

    This ain't college football.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.