NBA fans react to LeBron James’ ankle injury against the Hawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
LeBron James has kept the Los Angeles Lakers near the top of the Western Conference despite Anthony Davis’ absence, but the defending champions could be facing a very difficult stretch of games after James exited Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle injury.
The injury occurred in the second quarter, when Atlanta’s Solomon Hill lunged for the ball and hit the floor on top of James’ ankle, causing it to twist.
James remained in the game despite the injury, and even knocked down a 3-pointer shortly after, but then called for a timeout and left the floor for the locker room. The severity of his injury is unclear, but ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James received an MRI on Saturday. The Hawks went on to win, 99-94.
Here’s what analysts and fans were saying about James’ injury:
https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1373368107998179329 https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1373367930981810177 https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1373371621176643593 https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1373393130171498498
https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1373372517755146243 https://twitter.com/KingJosiah54/status/1373389830017617920
https://twitter.com/LakeShowYo/status/1373384948351004673 https://twitter.com/HoodieLBJ/status/1373377352005206017
https://twitter.com/nucero2/status/1373368770622853120 https://twitter.com/MichaelTapia_/status/1373368623155322882
https://twitter.com/GlobalLakerFans/status/1373366395434627075 https://twitter.com/RyanWardLA/status/1373395340288786434
1
1