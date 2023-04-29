Kings-Warriors: Domantas Sabonis gets elbowed in the face. ‘Refs can’t miss that’

33
Michael McGough
·2 min read
Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Kings center Domantas Sabonis got elbowed in the face by Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors, leaving some fans outraged as no foul was called on the play.

Sabonis went up for a jump ball against Looney at the 5:05 mark in the second quarter. Looney’s right elbow hit Sabonis in the left side of his face, slow-motion TV replays showed.

Sabonis stayed face-down on the floor for several moments as the Warriors took the ball down the court. His face began to swell beneath his eye, and he could be seen wiping some blood away with a towel.

“There’s a lot of calls that are hard (but) you can’t miss this,” ESPN color analyst Jeff Van Gundy said of the referees’ no-call on the play.

Sabonis stayed in the game.

“This is unfortunate in a jump ball situation,” ESPN officiating analyst Steve Javie said on the national broadcast. “It’s really difficult because you have the two non-tossing officials watching the players around the circle.”

Kings fans on social media weren’t happy with the officiating, even as their team led the Warriors 58-51 at halftime.

“Looney isn’t dirty, but the refs can’t miss that call,” one viewer tweeted.