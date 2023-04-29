Kings-Warriors: Domantas Sabonis gets elbowed in the face. ‘Refs can’t miss that’

Kings center Domantas Sabonis got elbowed in the face by Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors, leaving some fans outraged as no foul was called on the play.

Sabonis went up for a jump ball against Looney at the 5:05 mark in the second quarter. Looney’s right elbow hit Sabonis in the left side of his face, slow-motion TV replays showed.

Sabonis stayed face-down on the floor for several moments as the Warriors took the ball down the court. His face began to swell beneath his eye, and he could be seen wiping some blood away with a towel.

“There’s a lot of calls that are hard (but) you can’t miss this,” ESPN color analyst Jeff Van Gundy said of the referees’ no-call on the play.

Sabonis stayed in the game.

“This is unfortunate in a jump ball situation,” ESPN officiating analyst Steve Javie said on the national broadcast. “It’s really difficult because you have the two non-tossing officials watching the players around the circle.”

Kings fans on social media weren’t happy with the officiating, even as their team led the Warriors 58-51 at halftime.

“Looney isn’t dirty, but the refs can’t miss that call,” one viewer tweeted.

Seeing the replays now. Looney clobbered Sabonis with the right elbow on that jump ball. Sabonis has a knot forming near his left eye. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 29, 2023

Sabonis was shaken up after appearing to take an elbow to his eye pic.twitter.com/oMVACGO6Bo — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 29, 2023

Theres gonna be a black eye on game 6 of #SACvsGSW after that jumpball... — CoachGoody421 (Al Goodman) (@AlGoody421) April 29, 2023

Sabonis gets an instant black eye and still no foul call — ZAC (@itszacG) April 29, 2023

Sabonis got stomped out, sat on, crossed up, slapped up and now punched in the eye and lives on I- — Klays playoff plane (@RachellGuerrero) April 29, 2023

Looney isn’t dirty, but the refs can’t miss that call. They can’t let the game get out of control — Hutch (@CHutch_79) April 29, 2023