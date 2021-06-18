NBA fans react to the Kemba Walker-Al Horford trade

Brad Stevens made his first major move as an executive this week, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday morning that the Celtics are sending Kemba Walker, a 2021 first-rounder (pick No. 16) and a 2025 second-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-rounder.

Horford spent three seasons in Boston from 2016-2019, but was kept off the floor by the Thunder for most of the 2020-21 season as the organization prioritized the development of young players.

Here’s what fans and analysts are saying about Friday’s big trade.

