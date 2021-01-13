NBA fans react to James Harden’s reported trade to the Nets

The James Harden era in Houston is officially over. Just one after Harden publicly gave up on the Rockets in a press conference following a loss to the Lakers, telling reporters that the team wasn’t “good enough” and that his situation could not be fixed, the Rockets have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets that also involves the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

The Nets will receive Harden at an incredibly steep price that leaves the organization squarely in win-now mode. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Nets are sending a package that includes Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and another four pick swaps to Houston. LeVert won’t be a Rocket, however, as Houston is sending him to Indiana in exchange for former All-Star Victor Oladipo.

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Sources with @ramonashelburne: Brooklyn sends three unprotected first-round picks — 2022, 2024 and 2026 in deal — plus pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. The Rockets get Cleveland 2022 first-round pick via the Bucks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

The Rockets are expanding the deal to send Caris LeVert to the Pacers for Victor Oladipo, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Sources: Full current trade: Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27) Nets: James Harden Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

The trade will leave Brooklyn with three superstar players in Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – but also with no draft capital for the foreseeable future. The Rockets land an All-Star in return, and now have several young stars with a bevy of first-rounders yet to come.

Story continues

Here’s what fans, analysts and players are saying about the deal:

Spicy — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021

me trying to understand the james harden trade pic.twitter.com/4vwxrkkHen — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) January 13, 2021

This might be the first time Daryl tweets “Harden was probably a little overrated historically.” — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 13, 2021

Is the happiest man in the NBA MIke D'Antoni? He's just an assistant for the Nets, but I can imagine even when he had Nash as a player he was dreaming of something like Durant/Harden/Irving and how do you cover that? And he doesn’t have to worry what this team looks like in 2026. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 13, 2021

With three contract years left, messy, pot-bellied James Harden got EXACTLY what he wanted. LeBron’s greatest legacy might be power he gave players. Harden lost his only Finals to what LeBron built. A decade later, a decade behind, now he hunts LeBron with Durant again — Dan — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 13, 2021

If Harden, KD, & Kyrie play at the level we all know they capable of I could definitely see the Nets losing to the Lakers in 5 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 13, 2021

James Harden walking into the Nets locker room pic.twitter.com/RUSNB0wr0D — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 13, 2021

Back in November DP asked Charles Barkley if Harden playing for the #Nets could work. He said the following, "It got 0 chance of working." pic.twitter.com/fUAdQuwp2w — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 13, 2021