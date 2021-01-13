NBA fans react to James Harden’s reported trade to the Nets

Breaking News:

Nick Schwartz
The James Harden era in Houston is officially over. Just one after Harden publicly gave up on the Rockets in a press conference following a loss to the Lakers, telling reporters that the team wasn’t “good enough” and that his situation could not be fixed, the Rockets have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets that also involves the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

The Nets will receive Harden at an incredibly steep price that leaves the organization squarely in win-now mode. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Nets are sending a package that includes Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and another four pick swaps to Houston. LeVert won’t be a Rocket, however, as Houston is sending him to Indiana in exchange for former All-Star Victor Oladipo.

The trade will leave Brooklyn with three superstar players in Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – but also with no draft capital for the foreseeable future. The Rockets land an All-Star in return, and now have several young stars with a bevy of first-rounders yet to come.

Here’s what fans, analysts and players are saying about the deal:

