NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards’ jaw-dropping dunk of the year

It’s only February, but Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards delivered a standout candidate for dunk of the year on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick drove from the corner, elevated just at the edge of the paint and floated above Toronto’s Yuta Watanabe, throwing down a tremendously powerful one-handed dunk as Watanabe helplessly crumpled to the floor. Edwards landed awkwardly on top of Watanabe, but fortunately neither player was not injured during the play.

NBA fans and players alike couldn’t believe it. Take a look at this:

ANTHONY EDWARDS. GOOD LORD 😱pic.twitter.com/b0Wer5WrQG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 20, 2021

https://twitter.com/LakersOutsiders/status/1362980904121950208 https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1362976097458126850

https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1362979867835392003 https://twitter.com/buckets/status/1362980350863888389

https://twitter.com/BenStinar/status/1363133624988676099 https://twitter.com/ChadBlue83/status/1362981393354129408

https://twitter.com/balldontstop/status/1362979287268171778 https://twitter.com/CoopCarlson/status/1362972580056031233

1

1