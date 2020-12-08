NBA fans are mad ESPN ranked Lonzo Ball ahead of DeMar DeRozan, other stars

Jacob Rude
On Tuesday morning, ESPN released the first half of its annual Top 100 NBA player rankings. As always seems to be the case, the rankings caused much discourse. This year, much of the debate surrounded Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan came in at 82nd in the rankings, a drastic drop from being ranked inside the top 50 at No. 46 last year. Last season in San Antonio, DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds on 53.1% shooting in 68 games.

Meanwhile, Ball jumped from his No. 68 ranking last season to No. 54 this season after his first year in New Orleans. Much of the reasoning for his jump came from a 45-game stretch from December through March in which he averaged 12.7 points, 7.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds and shot 39.2% from three-point range.

Ball’s jump paired with DeRozan’s drop led to much debate on Twitter from NBA fans.

