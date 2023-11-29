NBA fans erupt as Monk's amazing shot lifts Kings over Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Sacramento Kings either needed to beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday or not lose by 12 or more points for NBA In-Season Tournament implications.

They found themselves trailing 72-48 just before halftime with literally nothing going their way.

But the second half told a different story. Without Keegan Murray, the Kings outscored the Warriors 69-51 in the second half despite 15 missed free throws to complete the 124-123 comeback win.

The result did two things: It finally ended Sacramento's poor run versus Golden State while also eliminating the Warriors from the tournament, as the Kings clinched a spot in the quarterfinals by winning Group C.

It all came down to Malik Monk's game-winning shot with 7.4 seconds to go, which put Sacramento over the top.

MALIK MONK CALLED GAME.



KINGS WIN THE GAME AND WEST GROUP C 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GdQ0XW9iit — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2023

The Kings blitzed guard De'Aaron Fox but he moved the ball out to the right to Kevin Huerter behind the 3-point line, who then gave it to Monk along the baseline. Monk's baseline drive was cut off by Warriors center Kevon Looney, so he took it toward the elbow with forward Andrew Wiggins draped all over him before somehow bypassing his contest with an off-balanced conversion.

It capped off a miraculous comeback in which Monk scored 21 points off the bench on 8-of-15 shooting, including a 3 of 7 clip from deep. Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins each dropped 29 points while Klay Thompson added 20, but this time the ball dropped in Sacramento's favor.

Here's how the NBA world reacted on social media to Monk's big shot and the subsequent Warriors' elimination:

WHO SAID WE NOT LIGHTING THE BEAM TONIGHT??? pic.twitter.com/iWnwzzLCcA — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 29, 2023

The Kings are still the most exciting team in the NBA!!! Malik Monk is a Legit 3rd option on any contender. Fox is my favorite player to watch! Oh btw The WARRIORS are COOKED. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 29, 2023

Give Malik Monk a lifetime contract and a key to the city — Leo (@leo_toch) November 29, 2023

Malik Monk is so clutch. Kerr taking Moody out needs to be studied. — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) November 29, 2023

THE KINGS STORM BACK FROM DOWN 24 TO BEAT THE WARRIORS 👑 pic.twitter.com/unKmMFt6XJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 29, 2023

Worst night of a horrible stretch for the Warriors.

*Blow a 24-point lead

*Chris Paul, Gary Payton II leave with injuries

*Kerr goes away from Moody while he was on a heater

*Two Curry/Draymond turnovers in final minute give Kings life

*Lose 4th quarter 29-19

*Record: 8-10 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 29, 2023

The Warriors have been ELIMINATED from the NBA CUP!



They had to win by 12 or more to advance but BLEW a 24-point lead! pic.twitter.com/ciuOL4wHgd — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) November 29, 2023

Great win for the Kings. Worst loss of the season for the Warriors. Benching Moody was nonsensical. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) November 29, 2023

Then: Warriors always find a way to Win



Now: Warriors always find a way to Lose — Ramon 🇵🇷⚡️ (@RamonIsHim) November 29, 2023