  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA Fact or Fiction: LeBron James' MVP case, a LaMelo Ball mea culpa and the death of tanking

Ben Rohrbach
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

LeBron James is hands down the MVP

At 36 years old, LeBron James is a considerable favorite to win his fifth regular-season MVP award, both from a betting standpoint and among potential voters polled by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. His defending champion Los Angeles Lakers are 20-6, one loss behind the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz.

“Bron does it on both sides of the ball,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s why he’s probably going to be this year’s MVP. He’s carrying the load offensively and quarterbacking the No. 1 defense in the league and taking these tough assignments and making these plays down the stretch.”

(For the record: James has been great on both ends in the clutch, and the Lakers do have the best defensive rating in the NBA by a sizable margin, but Anthony Davis is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Free safety is a better analogy on defense for James, who primarily roams off non-shooters.)

It is a sound argument. James is the best player of his generation. His statistics are in line with his career averages, and much of what he brings to the Lakers is immeasurable, as we saw on last year’s title run.

It is also somewhat of a narrative argument. There is a line of thinking that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo did not deserve to win his second straight MVP over James last season. It is one James shares, and most others who support this theory use his postseason performance as supporting evidence.

But it is a regular-season award, and Antetokounmpo earned it by a wide margin that the voting reflected. His numbers were superior to James', and he carried a greater defensive burden as the anchor of the team with the NBA’s best record. He is inching closer to doing it again this year, by the way, but a narrative that blindly gives the award to James this season also precludes Antetokounmpo from winning a third straight.

Lebron James has the Lakers within a half-game of a second straight No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LeBron James has the Lakers within a half-game of a second straight No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

There is a case to be made for James beyond the symmetry of him joining Michael Jordan and Bill Russell with five MVPs, one behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record. (That quartet spans the sport’s history, each warranting GOAT consideration.) Look no further than ESPN’s all-encompassing Real Plus-Minus statistic, which boasts James atop this year’s leaderboard, followed by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

But let’s not pretend James has the award in the bag. There are at least seven other candidates in the race right now and nearly two-thirds of the regular season remaining: Curry, Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard. You might even be able to stretch that list further.

I listed the stat lines per 36 minutes and advanced metrics for those eight players below, removing names to show just how close the race could be. [Read: points-rebounds-assists (true shooting percentage), steals/blocks, player efficiency rating, on/off net rating, value over replacement player, win shares]:

Player 1: 33-12-3 (67.2 TS%), 2.9 STL/BLK, 31.1 PER, +19.3 ON/OFF, 1.7 VORP, 3.9 WS

Player 2: 27-11-9 (64.9 TS%), 2.2 STL/BLK, 31.0 PER, +8.1 ON/OFF, 2.8 VORP, 5.2 WS

Player 3: 31-12-6 (61.7 TS%), 2.5 STL/BLK, 28.0 PER, +4.0 ON/OFF, 1.7 VORP, 3.7 WS

Player 4: 28-6-5 (61.2 TS%), 2.4 STL/BLK, 27.2 PER, +24.0 ON/OFF, 1.6 VORP, 3.9 WS

Player 5: 29-5-7 (63.3 TS%), 1.3 STL/BLK, 26.7 PER, +12.3 ON/OFF, 1.6 VORP, 3.6 WS

Player 6: 32-6-6 (65.6 TS%), 1.3 STL/BLK, 25.6 PER, +11.5 ON/OFF, 2.0 VORP, 3.6 WS

Player 7: 30-8-5 (66.0 TS%), 2.2 STL/BLK, 25.8 PER, +14.4 ON/OFF, 1.3 VORP, 2.7 WS

Player 8: 27-8-8 (59.7 TS%), 1.6 STL/BLK, 23.9 PER, +16.4 ON/OFF, 2.1 VORP, 3.8 WS

Kudos if you correctly guessed the order. If not: Embiid, Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Leonard, Lillard, Curry, Durant and James. As you can see, James is last among the group in scoring efficiency and PER. He is second behind Jokic in VORP and third behind Embiid and Leonard in on/off net rating (i.e., the Lakers are 16.4 points per 100 possessions better with James on the court, as opposed to when he is on the bench).

Nearly half (47 of 100) of potential voters polled by ESPN did not even give James a first-place vote right now, so the race is far from over from an analytical standpoint. The narrative is another story entirely.

Determination: Fiction

LaMelo Ball is the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
LaMelo Ball is the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball is good

I wasn’t just a LaMelo Ball skeptic. I was convinced he was going to be a bust.

From what I had seen on his world tour, he was a terrible shooter, a poor defender and too careless with the ball. Plus, he is a Ball. He is the product of a hype machine that had twice previously failed to cash the check LaVar Ball had written. This was the recipe for Lonzo Ball, who possesses similar strengths and weaknesses, and who is on the trade market for a second time since being drafted second overall in 2017.

Only, I was wrong. LaMelo Ball is not just good. He is already one of the most thrilling players to watch in the entire NBA. The ugly shot and underwhelming defense have not prevented him from enjoying success two months into his young career, and both should improve with time. It is his command of his strengths that has been so fun to see. He sees the game in a way others do not and is a marvel in the open floor.

“More than anything, he has great feel for the game,” Charlotte Hornets teammate Gordon Hayward told The Athletic’s Sam Amick in a recent interview. “He’s kind of like — to me, he’s got that same type of feel as like Luka [Doncic], as Russ [Westbrook], where they just are around the ball and the ball kind of just comes to them. With rebounds and [being able] to make the right plays and always kind of being at that right position, to me he has that same type of feel and energy for the game. I think he’s gonna be really good."

Ball is averaging 14.3 points on respectable 44/36/79 shooting splits, with 6.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27 minutes per game. Since earning a starting job at the beginning of the month, he is averaging a 22-5-6 on 45/49/89 splits. He leads all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals, and is second to first-year Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton in 3-pointers made. Rookie of the Year is his to lose.

His Hornets are 12-14, good enough for the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference. Most importantly, they have a direction: Build around LaMelo Ball. Gordon Hayward has proven to be a perfect playing partner to Ball, and Charlotte features a handful of talented young players. Ball’s shooting and defense may still limit their ceiling in the long run, but at least the Hornets can start building from a solid foundation.

Determination: Fact

Tanking is dead

The combination of flattened draft lottery odds and an expanded playoff field means there is less incentive than ever to tank, especially in a wildly unpredictable shortened season. There is still plenty of incentive.

Only one team in each conference — the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves — can throw in the towel as we near the season’s midway point. Even they are a mini win streak away from joining the fray. Only five losses separate the fourth- and 14th-place teams in each conference. This has nearly every team, even the 6-16 Washington Wizards, convinced they can at least earn a spot in the play-in tournament.

Conversely, 10 teams are within two games of dropping to a top-eight slot in the lottery. None has a shot at the title. Eighth is right around where flattened odds take a dive. The team with the seventh-worst record has a 34.4% chance at a top-four pick. Those odds drop to 26.2% in the eighth spot and 17.3% in ninth.

Right now, the 10th-place New York Knicks would be in the play-in tournament with a shot at a playoff spot. They even just added Derrick Rose to make their push. But making the playoffs is the difference between being out of the lottery entirely or having a better than one-in-three shot at a top-four pick in a loaded draft.

Cade Cunningham is widely considered a No. 1 prospect on a future superstar level. Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are not far behind, and there is potential star talent beyond them. These are difference-makers for a franchise, worth far more than the experience of pushing to become first-round fodder for a true contender.

It is for this reason we could see an epic amount of tanking in the second half of the season, and that does not even account for the fact that playoff gate receipts are not the incentive they have been in prior years.

Take the Hornets, for example. They are seventh in the East, a tiebreaker away from sixth and a guaranteed playoff spot. But just three games separate them from the Orlando Magic, who currently have the league’s fourth-worst record, which means a near 50% shot at a top-four pick and a 12.5% chance at Cunningham.

Would it be better for Charlotte to lose to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round and pick 17th overall or be a coin flip away from another potential superstar? No one should know the answer better than Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who had the eighth-best lottery odds three months ago and hit on his 6.7% shot at Ball.

Determination: Fiction

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

More from Yahoo Sports:

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
LA Lakers		-143-2.5O 215.5
Denver		+120+2.5U 215.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Bill Russell trolled everyone who says Tom Brady or Michael Jordan is the GOAT of all sports with one simple photo

    Recency bias may compel fans to hold Brady or Jordan in higher esteem, but the vast sum of Bill Russell's accomplishments remain unmatched.

  • James Harden sets Brooklyn record in win over Warriors

    James Harden continues to facilitate as well as anyone in the NBA -- this time, his efforts helped lead to a win.

  • Red Auerbach listed the 12 players he’d most want for the playoffs

    The legendary Celtic team president and coach once listed the 12 players hed most want on his team going into the playoffs.

  • LeBron James receives anti-flopping warning from NBA after play on Friday

    LeBron James hasn't been warned for flopping since the 2013 playoffs when he was fined $5,000 for flopping.

  • 7 NFL teams that make sense for former Texans DE J.J. Watt

    DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.

  • LeBron warned for flopping; NBA also warns teammate Kuzma

    NEW YORK (AP) LeBron James was warned Saturday for violating the NBA's anti-flopping rule after a play in which the superstar appeared to fall dramatically with little or no contact. James was between two Memphis players when teammate Anthony Davis took a shot from the other side of the court. James fell backward and threw his arms into the air, and a foul was called as the Grizzles players looked on in frustration.

  • Wilson to the Raiders? Watson to the Jets? NFL quarterback trade possibilities

    The coming months could involve a flurry of trades for some of the biggest names in pro football. Here’s a rundown of some of the most intriguing deals Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold could both be on the move this off-season. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Age: 28. Career touchdowns: 113. Career interceptions: 50. Career passer rating: 89.2 Why the Eagles could trade him: Wentz was the NFL’s worst quarterback in 2020 in a host of categories. He led the league in interceptions (15) and sacks (50) despite playing in only 12 games, while finishing 33rd in yards per attempt (6.0) and 34th in both passer rating (72.8) and completion percentage (57.4%). Why the Eagles could keep him: He was the runaway Most Valuable Player during the 2017 season until going down with a season-ending knee injury in a December game against the Rams. That wasn’t that long ago. Philadelphia believed in him enough to sign him to a four-year, $128m extension in July 2019. Even if they trade Wentz before his roster bonus activates on 19 March, the Eagles would take on a crippling $33.8m in dead cap hit. Possible destinations: It looks to be a two-horse race between the Colts and the Bears. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator during Wentz’s best season and needs a quarterback after Philip Rivers retired. Chicago are also in the QB market after making the playoffs despite a weakness at the position. Likelihood of trade: 9/10. Both Wentz and the Eagles have given every indication they’re ready to part ways. The Colts appear to be the clubhouse leaders, but they’re less inclined to overpay than the Bears. Sam Darnold, New York Jets Age: 23. Career touchdowns: 45. Career interceptions: 39. Career passer rating: 78.6 Why the Jets could trade him: Darnold was selected with the No 3 pick in the 2018 draft as the quarterback who was going to turn around the franchise and … he has not turned around the franchise. There is little sign he is improving (he finished 33rd out of the league’s 33 qualified quarterbacks in ESPN’s QBR rankings for the 2020 season) but he has enough raw talent that a quarterback needy team may snap him up. The Jets also have the No 2 overall selection in this year’s draft so can quickly find a replacement. Why the Jets could keep him: Darnold is still only 23 – younger than last year’s No1 overall pick, Joe Burrow – and clearly has the talent to be a good starting quarterback. It’s also harsh to pin the blame on Darnold for the Jets’ failings since he arrived – he’s been given few weapons at receiver and his offensive line has often appeared to consist of Mekhi Becton and some guys (the now fired) Adam Gase once met in a bar. Sure, the Jets could replace Darnold with Justin Fields or Zach Wilson in the draft, but are they guaranteed to be any better? Possible destinations: The Colts, Bears, Saints and Washington have all been linked with Darnold and the Jets have been taking calls from teams interested in a trade. One intriguing possibility is the 49ers, who may move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, opening the way for Darnold to move back to his native California. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. There is definitely a market for Darnold out there, and the Jets have praised him while stopping short of saying he will be their starter in 2021. It may come down to whether a team offers a first-round pick for him. If that’s the case, the Jets would have three first-round picks this year and two in 2022 – strong foundations to rebuild around a new quarterback. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson is unhappy with his offensive line but is unlikely to leave Seattle. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Age: 32. Career touchdowns: 267. Career interceptions: 81. Career passer rating: 101.7 Why the Seahawks could trade him: The Seahawks management are reportedly unhappy that Wilson has been telling any reporter willing to listen that he is unhappy at the number of hits he has taken down the years behind the team’s consistently dodgy offensive line. He also told Dan Patrick that he was unsure whether he was available for a trade or not, hardly what you expect to hear from a franchise quarterback. Why the Seahawks could keep him: Wilson is a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Possible destinations: The betting favourite for Wilson’s service is particularly tasty: the Seahawks’ erstwhile NFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Having one of the league’s quarterbacks leading the team would be a big pull when fans are finally admitted into the Raiders’ new stadium, and there have been rumours that Derek Carr is on his way out. The Cowboys, who still haven’t decided Dak Prescott’s future, are another possibility. Likelihood of trade: 2/10. Wilson being a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers Age: 29. Career touchdowns: 51. Career interceptions: 26. Career passer rating: 98.9 Why the 49ers could trade him: The 49ers, mainly due to a War and Peace-length injury list in 2020, have the No 12 pick in this year’s draft. While Garoppolo is a solid quarterback, he’s more in the “won’t lose you games” category than someone whose genius will propel the Niners to the Super Bowl. He’s due to make $26.6m in 2021: would San Francisco be better off trading him, drafting a cheaper young quarterback and riding to the Super Bowl with their excellent supporting cast? Why the 49ers could keep him: Garoppolo is often derided for being paid millions of dollars to hand off the ball to the Niners’ running backs. But a year ago, he was a quarter away from outplaying Patrick Mahomes to clinch San Francisco a Super Bowl, and – beyond Trevor Lawrence – there are no sure things among the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Possible destinations: The most interesting option is a return to the New England Patriots. After Cam Newton and Tom Brady, the Pats would be able to continue their run of very handsome starting quarterbacks and Bill Belichick was a fan of Garoppolo during his time as Brady’s back-up. Newton failed to convince he is a long-term option for the Patriots last season, so Belichick may go back to a known quantity in Garoppolo. Likelihood of trade: 4/10. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have both said they expect Garoppolo to be the starting quarterback in 2021. They also had the chance to get involved in the chase for Matthew Stafford but were content for the Rams to make a trade with the Lions. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Age: 25. Career touchdowns: 104. Career interceptions: 36. Career passer rating: 104.5 Why the Texans could trade him: For some reason, Watson wants out of a franchise with a history of trading away stars for a pittance, making nepotistic hiring decisions, angering its players and failing to listen to the most talented quarterback in team history. That means the face of the franchise is a very unhappy one, which could make the team even more dysfunctional than it already is for years to come. Watson is a ludicrously talented quarterback, who can throw make every throw in the book and pull off stunning plays with his legs. There are teams who would be happy to part with a hefty package of draft picks for him, allowing Houston to start afresh after the disastrous Bill O’Brien era and rebuild towards competence. Why the Texans could keep him: Watson may be unhappy, but the Texans have him under contract and are under no obligation to trade him. And why would they? He’s the best player in team history and the draft prospects they can pick up in return are just that – prospects. Once the poison of the last few months fades a little, Watson may decide he can move forward in a city where he is a hero. After all, it’s not like Houston has recent history of losing its biggest stars? Right? Possible destinations: The Dolphins and Jets are the two teams that come up most. Both have draft capital, cap room to accommodate Watson’s salary and young quarterbacks who could either head to Houston as part of the trade or be traded themselves in order to acquire more picks to send to the Texans. Watson is reported to be open to both teams – the Dolphins have a good young core and a great coach in Brian Flores, while New York is the biggest (and most corrosive) market in US sports. Of course, Watson has power in this move too, a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he can veto any deal if he doesn’t like the look of the team he’s heading to. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. Tough to call. Watson wants out, but the Texans are reportedly telling interested teams that they will not trade their quarterback. Of course, they would say that if they want to get a high a price as possible for someone who could still be one of the best players in the league in another 15 years. So much depends on how much others teams are willing to pay, and how well the Texans can placate Watson. Houston don’t seem to be doing too well on the latter, firing popular backroom staff and hiring a new head coach, David Culley, who hasn’t changed Watson’s mind on his future with the team.

  • LeBron James delivers the worst flop of the NBA season

    LeBron James knows how to sell a foul.

  • Watch: Francesco Molinari opened his Saturday at Pebble Beach with a cold top

    A top off the tee? It's the stuff nightmares are made of, but even major champions like Francesco Molinari do it occasionally.

  • NASCAR's first Arab American female driver to make her debut at Daytona International Speedway

    Toni Breidinger will become the first Arab American female driver to participate in a NASCAR national series.

  • Oregon starting QB Tyler Shough to transfer

    Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.

  • Saints salary cap space update after Nick Easton release, Drew Brees pay cut

    The New Orleans Saints created almost $30 million in 2021 salary cap space through Nick Easton's release and Drew Brees' big pay cut.

  • UFC 258 LIVE stream: Latest Usman vs Burns updates and results

    Follow live updates of all the prelim and main card action from the UFC Apex institute

  • The Latest: Dimitrov upsets Thiem to reach QFs in Australia

    Grigor Dimitrov beat third-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the fourth time. The No. 18-seeded Dimitrov was down a break in each of the first two sets but rallied to keep up the pressure on his tiring opponent. Thiem won the U.S. Open and was the runner-up at the Australian Open last year, but he was coming off a tough third-round match when he had to rally from two sets down to beat local favorite Nick Kyrgios in five.

  • Daughter of Lombardi Trophy's designer wants apology from Tom Brady for trophy toss

    Just wait until she finds out what hockey players do to the Stanley Cup.

  • Super Bowl streaker says he bet $50,000 on his stunt, but his plan is falling apart because he couldn't keep his mouth shut

    Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade claimed he made a windfall by betting on himself and taking the field, but it looks like he won't be cashing in.

  • Urban Meyer gets a quick lesson about life in the NFL

    Urban Meyer is getting a quick taste of what Nick Saban experienced. Successful college football coaches become, as a practical matter, the emperors of the towns in which they live and work. They can do pretty much whatever they want, hire whoever they want, say whatever they want to justify whatever bad decisions they make, [more]

  • Tennis: Russian qualifier Karatsev reaches last eight on Slam debut

    Canadian Auger-Aliassime looked headed for a comfortable victory at Margaret Court Arena as he raced into a 2-0 lead, but with nothing to lose the 27-year-old Russian went for broke and rallied to victory. Playing the first five-setters of their careers, both players showed nerves but it was Karatsev who displayed better control in the end as the unforced errors mounted for the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime. Karatsev converted his first match point with a forehand crosscourt winner and celebrated with a huge roar as he became the first male player since Alex Radulescu at Wimbledon in 1996 to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final on their debut.

  • Down but not out, Serena Williams into Australian Open QFs

    Serena Williams tumbled to the ground, her heavily taped right ankle turning, her body contorting, her racket flying. This was early in the second set of a competitive-as-can-be matchup in the Australian Open's fourth round against a younger version of herself — stinging serves, huge groundstroke cuts, a fierce streak — and during a stretch Sunday (Saturday night EST) when things seemed to be slipping away. Williams quickly put up a hand to indicate she was OK, retied the laces of her right shoe and, while it took her a bit to regain control, she did so, just in the nick of time.

  • 5 possible destinations for where J.J. Watt could sign

    There will be more teams interested, but here are five we think could be players for Watt this offseason.