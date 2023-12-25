NBA executive: Lakers are only team that could trade for and handle Draymond Green

Just 18 months after winning the NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors are in definite trouble. They hold a 15-14 record and are in 10th place in the Western Conference, and they’re dealing with turmoil on and off the court.

Not only are a number of their key players underperforming, but they’re also dealing with the absence of Draymond Green, who was suspended indefinitely after whacking the Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Some have speculated that perhaps the Warriors should cut their losses and trade Green, who has now been suspended three times in just the last nine months. One NBA executive feels the only team that could trade for and “handle” Green is the Los Angeles Lakers (h/t Lakers Daily).

Via Heavy Sports:

“If you were to get him out of Golden State, there’s really only one team that could possibly trade for him,” the executive said. “That’s the Lakers. No one else could really handle what he’s bringing. LeBron James could. Draymond has been kissing up to LeBron for a couple of years now. “It’s not just the on-court stuff and the fights and all of that. But the contract. The approach — there are not a lot of teams he would want to play for. All of that. Our team, our owner, we could not handle a Draymond Green trade. Most people would say that same thing. The Lakers could handle it, though. I doubt they want to. But they could.”

Some may look at Green’s stats and claim that he hasn’t played a big role in Golden State’s dynasty. But he has, in many ways, been the team’s heart and soul, not just because of his unique and versatile skill sets, but also because he has been its emotional and spiritual leader.

The forward needs stars to play off of, and the Lakers certainly have such players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But it seems very unlikely they would actually trade for him, especially given the fact that the 33-year-old will be under contract until the 2026-27 season.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire