NBA Executive Calls For Federal Regulation Of Sports Betting

As major sports leagues struggle with the new legal sports betting landscape and worry about player temptations, at least one pro league wants the federal government to step in.

The NBA’s Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum called for federal action in a video call to reporters this week, according to a report by Casino.org.

More from Deadline

The NBA has already banned player Jontay Porter for life betting on games. Major league baseball and football have also had to ban or suspend players for betting.

Having a national oversight would replace state regulations in the 38 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, that have legalized sports betting.

The NBA and other leagues may be pushing federal regulation as a way to mandate the use of official league data, which would create a lucrative new revenue stream.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.