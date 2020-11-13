NBA execs discuss what Knicks would need to trade to move up to No. 1 or No. 2 in the draft

RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson on the court in blue jerseys

With the draft coming up and the moratorium on trades coming to an end, we talked to a few teams about what the Knicks would need to give up to move up in the draft to one of the top two spots...

Here are their thoughts:

EXEC 1: “I think the Knicks would have to include Mitchell Robinson, No. 8 and probably an unprotected future 1st to get up there. If you’re talking about the No. 1 pick, they probably have to take back James Johnson’s deal as well or something like that. If you’re talking about the No. 2 pick, they’d probably need to take back Andrew Wiggins and facilitate a veteran going to the Warriors from a third team.”

EXEC 2: “They would obviously have to give up the No. 8 pick and put Mitchell Robinson in the deal. Kevin Knox and a pick doesn’t get you there. I don’t think the Knicks are trading Barrett. Do you have to put Robinson in there and if you give him up with another young player and a pick, you’re basically starting over again. So you’d better be right on the player you’re getting.

“I can’t see New York giving up their 2021 picks unprotected. If they did that, teams up there would definitely be interested. But it seems too risky for New York.

“If you’re wrong on this trade, you’re done. If it works out, you’re the king of New York.

EXEC 3: “If we’re talking about Golden State, the Knicks don’t have anything for them. They want to win now. So it depends on how many future picks the Knicks would be willing to give up to facilitate a player going to Golden State that would move the needle. Like a Jrue Holiday. Could they get in there as a third team? Maybe. But they’d have to be comfortable with taking back Wiggins.”

The Knicks have been considering trades for veteran guards like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. It’s fair to assume that in any Paul or Westbrook deal, the value of Julius Randle would factor into the discussion.

Randle is entering the second year of a three-year $63 million contract. The third year is partially guaranteed at $4 million.

So we asked a few teams how they value the 25-year-old big man.

“When he got to New York, it seemed like he had a mentality that he had to be that guy. I don’t know if he’s that kind of player. I think he’s best as option 2.5 or 3 than he is at 4.

Now, if he’s in a lineup surrounded by shooters, that’s a little bit different.

“He’s talented and he can score, but he’s a 4 man that can’t stretch the floor. In today’s game, that hurts you.

“With New York, he got assessed based on his situation. In that situation, no one was thriving. Can he help you win if you are a top team? Maybe in the right system if he comes off the bench, he can score for you.

I don’t see anyone giving up a first-rounder for him, though. If you look at the teams late in the first round, they’d have to match salaries and i don’t see that happening.”



EXEC 2: “He probably would be a part of a bigger deal, not the main piece. Maybe a team with cap space says we’ll get him in our program for a year and evaluate him and see if we pick up the option. If the Knicks are looking to move him, that’s the best situation. But I don’t see an obvious fit there. He’s talented, but he needs to be in the right situation.

EXEC 3: “Right now, Julius is looked at as a stop-gap guy. He’s overpaid on the current contract, but he can still play for you.”