NBA Exec shuts down Klay Thompson trade talk

Klay Thompson has been the subject of consistent trade chatter in recent weeks. Part of the reason is that he’s in the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. The other reason is his on-court struggles to begin the season, most notably on the offensive end.

During a recent interview with Sean Deveney of Heavy on Sports, a league executive shared their thoughts under the condition of anonymity. They noted that Steph Curry would unlikely be on board with trading away his longtime running mate and that the Warriors front office would likely prefer to keep their second splash brother.

“Everybody knows Klay is frustrated,” The executive told Deveney. “There is no hiding that. But there has not been one conversation about trading him at this point, and that won’t change as long as Steph (Curry) is around. Steph would rather go down swinging with Klay than trade him for some shiny object that might or might not improve you a little. And, really, ownership would too, even if they’re frustrated with Klay on the contract stuff.”

Thompson has begun to show flashes of his undoubted upside in recent games and is slowly starting to look like himself again. However, until he signs an extension with the Warriors, trade rumors are going to continue circulating —it’s part of the business.

Nevertheless, the best way for Thompson to earn a significant payday is for him to produce on the court. Both he, and Warriors fans will be hoping a sustained period of solid performances is just around the corner.

