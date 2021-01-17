How the NBA embraced Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill reflects in his own words on how basketball embraced the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, knowing it’s better to be on the right side of history.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill reflects in his own words on how basketball embraced the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, knowing it’s better to be on the right side of history.
The Houston Texans reportedly are having "internal conversations about possible trade partners" for Deshaun Watson. Could the Patriots be in the mix for the star quarterback?
We feel you, Stephon.
An angry Tom Brady attempted to shove a Saints defensive lineman during Sunday night's Divisional Round matchup, and it didn't go well.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent some extra quality time with Drew Brees and his family after what could be the Saints QB's final game.
The Houston Texans aren't trading Deshaun Watson, but that isn't stopping these four teams from consider it, according to Ian Rapoport.
Patrick Mahomes went back to the locker room in the third quarter on Sunday.
Porter reportedly grew angry at a change in his locker location.
The Browns were dealt a terrible blow as the worst rule in football reared its ugly head late in the first half today in Kansas City. Just as it appeared that Cleveland might make a game of it before halftime, Rashard Higgins caught a pass for Baker Mayfield, raced toward the pylon, and fumbled just [more]
Johnny Manziel appeared to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Twitter after his former team fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.
Tennessee has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to ''address leadership changes related to its football program'' amid reports coach Jeremy Pruitt has been fired after three seasons. Several news outlets have reported that Pruitt has been fired for cause after going 16-19 in three seasons. Chancellor Donde Plowman, athletic director Phillip Fulmer and university President Randy Boyd will be at the news conference.
Was this horseplay or was Hill acting out in anger?
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in background of photo after CB Taron Johnson interception vs. Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional round.
Meyer oversaw teams where many players were arrested and an assistant coach consistently abused his wife, but that doesn't seem to concern Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
The Rams' second-to-last drive of the game stands out in Sean McVay's mind as a missed opportunity.
Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young had one request for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Bucs' 31-23 win in last week's NFC Wild Card playoff game. Brady delivered on that request.
Tom Brady is heading to his 14th conference championship, furthering his legacy as the greatest of all time. Our Tom E. Curran puts his latest accomplishment into perspective.
There will be two fantastic matchups for conference championship weekend.
It's not looking likely that the Minnesota Vikings will be able to land Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
After his final game with the Houston Rockets, James Harden didn't exactly paint the team in a flattering light, garnering him some criticism from Shaq.
US challenger American Magic suffered a horror crash, as a sudden gust of wind saw their boat sensationally flip, leaving officials frantically fighting to prevent a capsize becoming a sinking.