NBA dunk contest champ Mac McClung caps off impressive season by leading Delaware Blue Coats to G League title

Mac McClung won a G League championship and the NBA slam dunk contest this season. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

It's been quite the year for Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard Mac McClung. After winning the NBA slam dunk contest in February, McClung followed that up by leading the Delaware Blue Coats to a G League championship.

McClung led the way, dropping a team-high 30 points on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to pick up the 114-110 win in Game 2 of the Finals. McClung didn't light up the scoreboard early, instead playing the role of a facilitator. He turned things on offensively in the second half, eventually finishing the contest with 30 points and 8 assists.

It was guard Jaden Springer, however, who took home the MVP award. Springer performed well in Game 2, scoring 21 points and pulling down 9 rebounds. It was his Game 1 performance that earned him the MVP, though. He exploded for 43 points during the team's 134-120 win in Game 1.

Both McClung and Springer are trying to work their way up to the 76ers' primary roster. Springer, who was selected by the team in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in 14 games with the 76ers this season, averaging 3.8 minutes per game.

McClung has not appeared in an NBA game this season. He played in two games last year, one with the Chicago Bulls and another with the Los Angeles Lakers.

McClung and Springer could join the 76ers as the NBA regular season winds down. Philadelphia has two games left. The team will play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The 76ers sit at 52-28 with two games to play and are currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.