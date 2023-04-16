NBA: Late Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis tussle should have been double foul

NBA: Late Draymond-Domas tussle should've been double foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite the pace and intensity of the Kings' 126-123 Game 1 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center, the contest was relatively controversy free.

There was one sequence at the end of the game, however, that the NBA announced was incorrectly called by the game officials.

With under 25 seconds remaining in regulation and the Kings leading by one point, De'Aaron Fox missed a jumper over Gary Payton II and as the teams battled for the rebound, Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis got tangled up, falling to the ground as the Warriors gained possession.

While Klay Thompson and Steph Curry brought the ball up and got the Warriors into their offensive set, Green and Sabonis remained under the other hoop, appearing to keep each other from regaining their footing.

The refs didn't call anything on the tussle between Green and Sabonis, instead allowing the play to develop, with Andrew Wiggins missing a potential go-ahead corner 3-pointer.

The NBA announced Sunday that double personal fouls should have been called on Green and Sabonis.

"Sabonis (SAC) and Green (GSW) tangle on the floor and prevent each other from disengaging," the NBA wrote.

Per NBA rules, when a double foul is called, the team in possession of the ball retains control, so if the proper call had been made, the Warriors would have taken the ball out of bounds.

It's unknown how a stoppage might have changed the Warriors' game plan on the possession or how it would have affected the outcome of the game.

The Warriors look to bounce back in Game 2 on Monday night, while the Kings attempt to take a two-games-to-none lead on the defending NBA champions.

