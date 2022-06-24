NBA Draft: New York Knicks select Ousmane Dieng at No. 11, trade to OKC Thunder, per report

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks selected Ousmane Dieng with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Seconds later, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dieng, a native of France, spent last season with the New Zealand Breakers, becoming an impressive offensive threat. The 19-year-old displayed a high upside in playmaking and averaged 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds.

A pick later, the Thunder opted for Jalen Williams, a junior guard from Santa Clara.

Williams averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and shot 50% from the field during his junior year.

He is the first prospect from Santa Clara drafted since Steve Nash was selected No. 15 overall in the 1996 draft.

The Thunder selected Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick.

