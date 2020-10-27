NBA draft: With Steph and Klay healthy, should Warriors keep the No. 2 pick or trade down?

During August’s NBA draft lottery show, Golden State Warriors fans got a glimpse of their star point guard Steph Curry looking relaxed, healthy and sporting a new offseason look. Curry was there to represent the Warriors in whatever draft pick they landed.

After a disappointing season, the Warriors had a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves and ended up at No. 2. In any other draft year that would be tremendous news for the Warriors looking to bounce back and compete for a championship in 2020-21. However, this is a weak draft class and there isn’t a surefire pick at the top like Zion Williamson or Ja Morant.

General manager Bob Myers and the Warriors front office have a few options at No. 2. Do they draft a center (James Wiseman) or a guard (LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards) to come off the bench? There’s also the option to trade down and still get some value with players like Onyeka Okongwu and Isaac Okoro and save some cash space for free agency.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are healthy and ready to go for the 2020-21 NBA season. Who will the Warriors draft to play alongside them? (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Keep the No. 2 pick. Who do they draft?

Myers told reporters after the draft lottery that he was wary of spending millions of dollars on a player he hasn’t seen play. “You don’t hire someone over a virtual interview and pay them 30 or 40 million dollars. There’s a ton of things that we have seen on film and in person for some of these guys but there’s a lot of things that we haven’t seen,” Myers said. We now know teams were able to get eyes on these draft prospects during a virtual draft combine, giving Myers and head coach Steve Kerr time to evaluate prospects at the top of the draft. Here are four options for the Warriors at No. 2 if they keep the draft pick.

James Wiseman

Chris Mullin was a part of the Warriors front office from 2004-09 and when asked by Grant Liffmann of NBC Sports who he would draft at No. 2, Mullin said he would take Wiseman. “The guy I’m plugging in right away is Wiseman. He can definitely run the floor, he can put pressure on the rim for the lob and he can block shots,” Mullin said. The Warriors have some space in the frontcourt and Wiseman is capable of coming in right away and making an impact. He has a 7-foot-5 wingspan and is the best rim protector in this draft class. His outside game needs some work but there’s no one better to help develop a pick-and-pop game and 3-point shot than Curry and Klay Thompson.

Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves already have an All-Star center in Karl-Anthony Towns and a lot of mock drafts have Edwards going No. 1 to Minnesota. In the event he is still around at No. 2, Edwards could be an excellent addition to the backcourt and someone who can come in off the bench for Curry or Thompson. Edwards has a solid frame at 6-5 and still has a lot of room for growth in his game. He just turned 19 years old in August and was one of the best scorers in college basketball last season, averaging 19.1 points per game in his one year at Georgia. His shooting percentage was down but teams cannot look past his unbelievable performance against Michigan State where he scored 33 points in one half, including seven threes.

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has the highest ceiling of any player in this year's draft. (Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

If the Warriors are looking for a third Splash Brother, Ball is it. He already has deep range similar to Curry and Trae Young and could be a good addition coming off the bench and developing further under Curry and Thompson. There’s a lot of criticism surrounding his jump shot after shooting 37.5% from the field and 25% from 3-point range in his one season for the Illawarra Hawks (Australia’s National Basketball League), but he has a high basketball IQ and his shot selection is getting better. Ball is a terrific passer, especially out of the pick-and-roll situation and averaged 6.8 assists per game. He has the highest ceiling of any player in this year’s draft and, like Edwards, is one of the youngest players in this class just turning 19 in August giving him time to grow and develop his game.

