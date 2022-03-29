NBA draft - Whose stock is up entering the Final Four?

Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek looks at three players who have impressed pro scouts during their respective runs in the NCAA tournament.

Video Transcript

[YAHOO SPORTS INTRO SOUND EFFECTS] KRYSTEN PEEK: Every year we see a few players rise up draft boards after strong performances in the NCAA tournament. Last year it was Davion Mitchell, who led Baylor to a National Championship and was a top-10 draft pick, and Oregon's Chris Duarte ended up being the 13th pick in the 2021 NBA draft after playing well in the first two rounds. This year there isn't a ton of movement at the top of the draft, but a few players are now on scouts' radars. Here are three players on the rise after playing well in the NCAA tournament. Let's start out with North Carolina point guard Caleb Love. The 6'4" sophomore had the best game of the season, where he put up 30 points, including six threes, in a win over UCLA to advance to the Elite Eight. He's starting to show more consistency in high-pressure situations and only committed three turnovers in the last two games after playing 40 minutes. Armando Bacot has been incredible in the post, but it all starts with Love, and when he has the ball in his hands, this is a very dangerous North Carolina team and NBA scouts are Noticing Up next is Villanova senior wing Jermaine Samuels. He is averaging 17.5 points in the tournament and recorded his fourth double-double in the win over Houston to punch a ticket to the Final Four. Samuels will need to step up big against Kansas, with Justin Moore now sidelined with an Achilles injury. Samuels is great at getting to the rim and is one of the older players in the draft, after electing to return for another year due to COVID. Some teams value experience over development, and Jay Wright has a terrific track record for developing guys to be solid plug-and-play type players right away on established teams. Samuels could be that next one out of Villanova. And finally a player who is no longer in the tournament but gave quite a few teams some trouble, Miami's Kameron McGusty. The 6'5" senior was one of the best guards offensively in the tournament, averaging just under 20 points in four games. During the first half in the loss to Kansas, McGusty had 14 points, and Bill Self put three different defenders on him to slow him down. He is so quick in the lane and can stop on a dime and pull up for a mid-range jumper with ease. He's an older guard in the draft class at 24, but it's helped in cases with Cam Johnson and Chris Duarte, and McGusty could get some second-round looks. Draft season will start to pick up after the National Championship game on April 4th, and for continual coverage on all the top NBA draft prospects, keep it right here on Yahoo Sports.