NBA Draft updates: Two former Kentucky stars could go in first round

(Below is a running recap of the 2021 NBA Draft with breaking news, observations and commentary.)

10:02 p.m.: The New York Knicks, drafting for the Charlotte Hornets as the result of a trade for a future first-round pick, pick Kai Jones out of future SEC-member Texas.

9:59 p.m.: Tre Mann is the third player selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in this draft. A lot of new teammates for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

9:54 p.m.: Impressed with Cade Cunningham in this ESPN interview. Speaks as well as he plays.

9:40 p.m.: That was a wonderful tribute to Terrence Clarke.

9:25 p.m.: Arkansas star Moses Moody rounds out the lottery selections at No. 14, the Warriors’ second pick in the draft. UK goes without a lottery pick for the second straight year.

9:23 p.m.: The Indiana Pacers select Chris Duarte, the first senior picked, with the No. 13 pick.

9:18 p.m.: Joshua Primo gets the distinction of being the first player selected from the Southeastern Conference. He was picked No. 12 overall. The Alabama freshman, as ESPN noted, is the youngest player in the draft.

9:08 p.m.: UConn guard James Bouknight will join P.J. Washington (and, perhaps, Malik Monk) in Charlotte, home of reigning Rookie of the Year Lamelo Ball. Bouknight began his career at Auburn.

9:01 p.m.: Ziaire Williams, a forward out of Stanford, goes 10th overall. He was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans but is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a trade that also includes ex-Cat Eric Bledsoe (also Memphis bound).

Williams was on the same high school team in 2019-20 as B.J. Boston, a UK freshman expected to go later in tonight’s draft.

8:55 p.m.: Last year was the first time under John Calipari that Kentucky didn’t have a player selected in the lottery portion of the NBA Draft. With the Sacramento Kings’ selection of Davion Mitchell, out of Baylor, with the ninth pick, that leaves five picks for an ex-Cat to prevent a streak.

8:51 p.m.: With their second lottery selection, the Orlando Magic picked Franz Wagner (a second team All-Big Ten selection) with the No. 8 pick. He is the brother of current Orlando player Mo Wagner.

Story continues

8:47 p.m.: A second G League star is off the board: Jonathan Kuminga goes No. 7 to the Golden State Warriors. They have another lottery selection at No. 14 later.

8:40 p.m.: Josh Giddey, an 18-year-old guard out of Australia, goes sixth overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Another surprise early; most mocks had Giddey going outside of the top 10 selections.

8:32 p.m.: The Orlando Magic are taking Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, maker of the most memorable shot in this year’s NCAA Tournament, with the No. 5 pick.

8:27 p.m.: Scottie Barnes of Florida State goes No. 4 overall to Toronto. First legitimate surprise of the night, the Lakers-Wizards trade notwithstanding.

8:22 p.m.: Terms of the Westbrook trade from Charania: To the Wizards go Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in this year’s draft. Lakers receiving Westbrook and two second-round picks, in 2024 and 2028.

8:21 p.m.: EVAN MOBLEY IS A CLEVELAND CAVALIER LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

8:20 p.m.: The Lakers-Wizards trade, with Russell Westbrook at the center, has been formally agreed to, per Wojnarowski.

8:15 p.m.: G League star Jalen Green goes No. 2 overall to the Houston Rockets. Auburn was one of the favorites to land Green had he gone to school, but UK was heavily involved in his recruitment before he ultimately chose to forego college.

8:10 p.m.: Jon Rothstein with some draft-night news on the scheduling front: UK reportedly will host Central Michigan, helmed by former Calipari assistant Tony Barbee, on Nov. 29.

8:08 p.m.: As expected, Cade Cunningham goes No. 1 overall. He is the first Oklahoma State player selected with the first pick in the NBA Draft.

Bob Lanier was the last No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in their history; the Hall of Fame member was drafted in 1970. Their only other time selecting first overall was three drafts prior in 1967, when they took Jimmy Walker, who would go on to become a two-time All-Star.

Bob Harris, picked third overall in 1949, was formerly the highest-picked Oklahoma State player. He too was selected by the Pistons, then based out of of Fort Wayne, Ind.

8:02 p.m.: It’s draft time!

7:45 p.m.: If I don’t hear, “And with the second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers select Evan Mobley, center, from Southern Cal” tonight then I’m going to be highly disappointed.

7:39 p.m.: Keith Bogans was the only UK player selected in the 2003 draft. He was picked 43rd overall by the Milwaukee Bucks and played through the 2013-14 season.

7:37 p.m.: ESPN’s Jay Bilas just called this “the deepest draft since 2003” during the pre-draft show. The top five picks that year, in order: LeBron James, Darko Milicic, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Not bad.

7:30 p.m.: Detroit, holders the top overall pick, is reportedly sending former Duke star Mason Plumlee to Charlotte (where ex-Cats Malik Monk and P.J. Washington play) for the No. 37 and No. 57 picks in this year’s draft.

7:12 p.m.: Other ex-Cats who will be involved in free agency: Willie Cauley-Stein (club option), Malik Monk (restricted free agent), Patrick Patterson (unrestricted free agent), Jarred Vanderbilt (restricted free agent), Hamidou Diallo (restricted free agent) and DeMarcus Cousins (unrestricted free agent).

7:08 p.m.: Big men Enes Kanter and Nerlens Noel also will be unrestricted free agents. Noel, 26, rejuvenated his desirability as a key part of the New York Knicks’ rotation last season; he averaged a career-high 2.2 blocks per game and played 24.2 minutes per game, the third-most in his career and most since his third year in the league.

Kanter, who famously wasn’t ruled eligible to play for Kentucky by the NCAA, has made a good living as a journeyman big; he’s made about $100 million in 10 seasons. Kanter played 72 games last season for the Portland Trail Blazers, his second stint with that franchise.

6:57 p.m.: Trey Lyles is possibly the most intriguing ex-Cat hitting free agency next week. Drafted in 2015, he’s coming off a career low in points (5.0 ppg) and minutes played (15.6) in just 23 games played for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2020-21 season. An ankle injury sidelined him for about the last month of the season. He’s just 26, and has a skill set that’ll suit contenders looking to build out depth down their roster.

Lyles is an unrestricted free agent who made $5.5 million last season.

6:40 p.m.: The NBA’s free agency period typically begins July 1, a few weeks after the draft. This year it starts Aug. 2. That’s right, Monday.

6:36 p.m: GQ Sports just shared a photo of Isaiah Jackson in his draft-night suit.

6:26 p.m.: It is widely believed that Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham will be selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Pistons tonight. The Herald-Leader’s Ben Roberts last June described Kentucky as Cunningham’s “clear second choice;” how much of a difference would he have made for the 9-16 Wildcats last season?

6:19 p.m.: I’m higher on Westbrook as a player than many of my peers, but I’m skeptical of how he’ll pair alongside LeBron in crunch time. He’s barely shot above 30 percent from three-point range in his career and is a high-usage player. Love his intensity, and think he’ll be great with Davis in minutes when James isn’t on the floor, but it’s not going to matter much if they can’t all three get it together at the same time. Hield seems like a much better plug-and-play fit alongside the Lakers’ current stars.

6:09 p.m.: A less star-studded report, but one of interest to this resident Cavaliers fan — Ricky Rubio, a teammate of ex-Cat Karl-Anthony Towns last year in Minnesota, is reportedly headed to Cleveland in exchange for Taurean Prince.

6:06 p.m.: UK coach John Calipari won’t be in New York for Thursday’s draft. From his Twitter account: “I have been at every @NBADraft for as long as I can remember to support our players on Graduation Day. Unfortunately, tonight I will miss the draft for reasons out of my control. I called @IJackson22 this week to let him know. He understood but it was a really tough phone call for me because I really wanted to be there for him for his big day. I’ve been on the phone the last few days and I’ll be keeping a close eye on everything tonight and making phone calls as needed. Good luck to @IJackson22, @bboston_ and @sarr_olivier!”

6:05 p.m.: Multiple reports — including ones from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, two must-follows on draft night — have Russell Westbrook joining forces with LeBron James and 2012 Kentucky champion Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. The Lakers reportedly are sending Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and former Louisville star Montrezl Harrell, and possibly more, to the Washington Wizards for Westbrook.

Wojnarowski reported earlier in the night that a similar package from the Lakers could be sent to Sacramento for Buddy Hield, who played at Oklahoma and was recruited there by Kentuckian Chris Crutchfield, but the Westbrook deal appears to be the Lakers’ first priority.

6 p.m.: Welcome to the Herald-Leader’s annual recap of the NBA Draft! It’s always a blast. We hope you have as much fun as we do.

