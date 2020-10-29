NBA draft: The next Luka? Deni Avdija ready for his own legacy

ATLANTA — Deni Avdija is a household name in Israel and considered a rockstar in the basketball world.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of young fans would wait after games for a selfie or autograph from the 19-year-old forward. His Maccabi Tel Aviv teammate Omri Casspi even jokingly said, “He’s Jesus over here.” Avdija never refused a picture and tried to sign as many autographs as he could.

“I’m always going to take selfies, because those kids see me as something special,” Avdija told Ben Pickman of Sports Illustrated back in May.

Special is right.

In 2017, Avdija signed a professional contract with Maccabi at just 16 years old — becoming the youngest player to ever play for the senior team. He led the Israel junior national team to back-to-back European Championships in 2018 and 2019 where he averaged 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 steals per game and was named the tournament MVP.

Avdija is one of the only draft prospects to play competitive basketball after COVID-19 hit. He joined Maccabi for the Winner League tournament in June where he scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first game and walked away with league MVP honors.

“There was a choice to either rest before the draft and just workout or play,” Avdija told Yahoo Sports. “Me, I’m competitive. I couldn’t leave my teammates and my coaches so I thought I needed to fight, and I wanted to win this championship to go off in a good and positive way.”

Avdija has the potential to be a top-5 pick in this year’s draft, making him the highest-picked player to ever come out of Israel. There have been a few players before him like Casspi who was drafted to the Sacramento Kings in 2009 with the 23rd pick. Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Leaf (drafted No. 18 in 2017) was born in Israel but moved to the U.S. when he was a baby.

“We don’t have a lot of players that went to the draft, so for me to do it and make history for my country and represent my country, it’s amazing,” Avdija said. The spotlight of an entire nation of nine million people watching comes with some added pressure but Avdija shakes it off with a smile saying, “At the end of the day, I’m playing basketball. I’m representing my country, and everyone is behind me and supporting me. So I’m just having fun, I don’t have any pressure on me.”

The 6-foot-9 forward has been in Atlanta since August working out twice a day, six days a week alongside fellow European draft prospect Théo Maledon. This is only the fourth time Avdija has been to the U.S. — the other short trips were for two Basketball Without Borders camps and the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Deni Avdija is a household name in Israel and considered a rockstar in the basketball world. (Ivan Terron/AFP7/Europa Press Sports via Getty Images) More

Avdija moves around Atlanta unnoticed and unbothered as he walks freely through Target and avoids second looks at Starbucks and Chipotle. A freedom that will surely go away once he hits the NBA scene. There are the occasional die-hard fans who will wait for Avdija after a workout but it pales in comparison to the attention he gets in Israel.

While working out in a small gym at a community center, members walk by without even noticing as Avdija goes through his 45-minute intense workout with trainer Eftim Bogoev that starts with extensive ball-handling drills and flows from mid-range jumper moves, reads off the screen and ends with 3-point shooting.

“Deni has great potential. And I can tell you that he’s just 50 percent maximized right now,” Bogoev told Yahoo Sports. “So you can imagine how good he’ll be in the next two to three years if he continues to work like he’s working now.”

The next Luka Doncic

The early Luka Doncic comps are there because of their similar size and ability to play multiple positions. Every NBA scout is looking for “the next Luka” but Avdija is quick to dismiss any comparisons.

Story continues