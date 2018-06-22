NBA Draft Team Grades

NBA Team Draft Grades

Grade A

Phoenix Suns – It’s tough to mess up the No. 1 pick, and while many people project C Deandre Ayton to be a bust, I think he’s going to be a good player. They also got SF Mikal Bridges (10) from the Sixers, which is a bit of heartbreak. His mom works for the Sixers and he went to Villanova, in Philly, so his homecoming was short lived before he was sent to Phoenix. They also got PG Elie Okobo (31) and SF George King (59), and as long as Ayton comes through, they’re good. And Mikal’s mom can now plan on spending some winter vacation time in Phoenix, as opposed to Philly, which is a win for her. And her kid’s a damn good player.

Dallas Mavericks – The Hawks took G Luka Doncic (3) and shipped him to Dallas, as the Mavs hope that he will become the next Dirk Nowitzki. I LOVED Doncic for the Hawks and am still reeling from the trade. C’est la vie. Dallas also got PG Jalen Brunson (33), SF Ray Spalding (56) and PF Kostas Antetokounmpo (60 - Giannis’ little bro). Whoever got Doncic was going to get an ‘A’ from me, so way to go, Mavs. I still think Doncic was the best player in this draft and the Hawks will regret the move.

Boston Celtics – They only got one player, but it was C Robert Williams (27) and many people, including me, are calling him the potential steal of the draft. And with Greg Monroe and Aron Baynes unrestricted free agents, the Celtics met a need without screwing up an already great team. Bravo.

Sacramento Kings – The Kings landed PF Marvin Bagley Jr. out of Duke with the No. 2 pick in the draft. They were locked into him from the get-go and would have taken him No. 1. And his analytics say he is the best player in the draft. I can’t argue with this and he only has to compete with Skal Labissiere and Zach Randolph for minutes. I love me some Bagley and pray that Z-Bo’s not going to slow him down.

San Antonio Spurs – They got my guy, SG Lonnie Walker, at No. 18 and then added PF Chimezie Metu at 49. Walker has been compared to Donovan Mitchell and I think he’s an outstanding pick, even though he’ll probably be limited by Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. I love his game and he’s simply a special athlete with ridiculous upside. I know that the Spurs are where great athletes go to die, but I still think Walker might be special. And Metu might be a perfect fit for the Spurs if he can add some bulk to his frame.

Grade B+

Atlanta Hawks – They had Luka Doncic (3) in their hands and sent him to Dallas, taking PG Trae Young (5) and a Top-5 protected draft pick instead. Maybe it works out and maybe Young is more marketable than Doncic in Atlanta, but I’m bitter. I wanted Doncic playing down the road from my house. They also got two more shooters in the form of SG Kevin Huerter (19), who was the best shooter in this draft, as well as sleeper PF Omari Spellman, who is a big man who can shoot. If shooting were the only goal, the Hawks get an A, but for a team that took Marvin Williams over Chris Paul, not to mention a bunch of other questionable picks in the past, I can’t help but think the Doncic trade may haunt us Hawks fans for years to come. But they didn’t make any bad picks, and had a good night on the whole. But this was as ‘Hawksy’ a draft as any I can remember. I just hope Young lives up to the hype.

Grade B

Chicago Bulls – They didn’t screw up, taking C Wendell Carter Jr. at 7 and SF Chandler Hutchison at 22. Not earth shattering, but Carter could be a big-man stud and I think Hutchison can play. They had a nice night.

Memphis Grizzlies – The league’s worst offensive team last season added C Jaren Jackson (4) and PG Jevon Carter (32), which were both good moves. But they’re still the Grizzlies and I just pray that Marc Gasol doesn’t totally delay the development of Jackson, who should be a stud. Carter’s a defensive specialist, but they already have Mike Conley and this team needed more of a Hawks’ (shooting) draft last night.

New York Knicks - A lot of the fans in Brooklyn hated the Knicks draft, but I kind of liked it. They passed on injured Michael Porter Jr. and took SF Kevin Knox out of Kentucky, instead. Props to Rotoworld’s Raphielle Johnson for having Knox going to the Knicks in his mock draft, and props to the Knicks for taking the safe pick. I love Knox. They also got C Mitchell Robinson, who has had his share of off-court problems, at 36. There’s plenty of upside with these picks and I kind of like what the Knicks did last night.

Grade B-

Brooklyn Nets - The Nets have room to sign two max players and will buy out Dwight Howard, so they’re more interested in free agency than the draft. But they stole SF Dzanan Musa at 29 and picked up project SF Rodions Kurucs at 40. I think Musa might be a steal, but they didn’t move any mountains last night.

Charlotte Hornets – They landed SF Miles Bridges at 12 and the kid improved his free throw percentage from 69 to 85 percent between his freshman and sophomore years, which tells me he has a great work ethic. He also comes from MSU and Tom Izzo, who breeds NBA-ready players. They also landed PG Devonte’ Graham at 34 and PF Arnoldas Kulboka at 55. Kulboka won’t be in the NBA for a couple years, but the Hornets got a couple guys who can play and Bridges could develop into a very good player sooner than later.

Cleveland Cavaliers – The Cavs took PG Collin Sexton at No. 8, but already have George Hill at point guard. They were probably hoping for a center to fall to them, but it didn’t happen. Cleveland is much more worried about the future of LeBron James than the draft, but they at least got a bona fide NBA player in the process. Sexton’s draft-night plea for LeBron to stay was cute, but that’s about it.

Indiana Pacers – They didn’t make a splash, but they got a point guard with potential in Aaron Holiday (23) and project SF Alize Johnson (50). Not bad, but they didn’t turn any heads. But if Holiday can channel his brother Jrue, they win big.

L.A. Clippers – They traded for PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11) and took SG Jerome Robinson at 13. Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t a flashy athlete, but he’s a crafty point guard, and Robinson is an elite shooter. I don’t hate the Clippers draft, but it’s not all that sexy, either.

Milwaukee Bucks – They got SG Donte DiVincenzo at 17, who drove his stock up with a big NCAA tourney effort. He’s likely a bench player in the NBA, but there’s plenty of upside here.

Orlando Magic – I love Mo Bamba, so Orlando gets some love for taking him at No. 6. The problem is that the Magic already had a logjam at center with Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo, so it’s now officially a three-headed monster. But drafting Bamba may encourage the Magic to make a trade. They also got SF Melvin Frazier, but the key here is Bamba, who some of us think could end up being the stud of this draft.

Grade C

Denver Nuggets – The Nuggets ended SF Michael Porter Jr.’s wait, making him the last lottery pick of the night. He might have had the same back surgery that Steve Kerr and Tiger Woods had, and there’s a decent chance he doesn’t even play this season. But if he overcomes the back and hip woes, he has a chance to be the best player in this draft. Total risk vs. reward pick. They also added SF Jarred Vanderbilt (41), SF Justin Jackson (43) and C Thomas Welsh (58), but their entire draft hinges on whether Porter can overcome the back issues or not. If he can, their draft grade will quickly change to an ‘A.’

Detroit Pistons – They stole SG Khyri Thomas at 38 and added SG Bruce Brown at 42. But they’re still Detroit and I don’t see a game changer here.

Golden State Warriors – The Dubs got defensive wiz SG Jacob Evans at 28 and he’ll become a role player on the league’s elite team. Good move, but not mind blowing.

Houston Rockets – The Rockets got PG De’Anthony Melton (46) and SF Vince Edwards (52), but it’s tough to get a good grade without having a first-round pick.

L.A. Lakers – They added PF Moritz Wagner (25), SF Isaac Bonga (39) and a SG named Svlatoslav Mykhailu at 47. For the sake of my Rotoworld boys and I, I hope we don’t have to type No. 47’s name very often. And with the potential of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George all heading to LaLa Land, I doubt we’re blurbing any of these guys on the regular any time soon.

Minnesota Timberwolves – The Wolves drafted SG Josh Okogie at 20 and he’ll play behind Andrew Wiggins. We won’t see much of him this year.

Utah Jazz – The Jazz got SG Grayson Allen at 21 and if illegal tripping were a fantasy category, I’d be psyched. I’m not at all surprised he landed in Utah and it should be a good fit, and he could eventually fill the hole left by Gordon Hayward going to Boston. But he’s still a player who will have a big target on his back in the NBA after his infamous career at Duke. Oh, and Donovan Mitchell plays SG in Utah currently, which doesn’t help Allen, either.

Washington Wizards – The Wiz took SF Troy Brown Jr. at 15 and PG Issuf Sanon at 44. Sanon may not be in the NBA any time soon, while Brown can’t shoot. He’s a good defender and has a good handle, but neither of the Wizards’ draft picks is expected to do much, if anything, this season.

Grade D

Philadelphia 76ers – The Sixers took Villanova’s Mikal Bridges (10), bringing him home and making his mom, who works for the Sixers, ecstatic. Then pulled the rug out from under that family and sent him to Phoenix. They ended up with SG Zhaire Smith (16), PG Landry Shamet (26) and SG Shake Milton (54) and a future unprotected first-round pick. But the way they juked Bridges is a bummer in my mind, not too mention the fact I think he would have been a great add to ‘The Process.’ Zhaire Smith had better live up to the hype. And that 2021 1st-round pick needs to be a good one.

New Orleans Pelicans – The Pels got PG Tony Carr (51) out of Penn State, but with Jrue Holiday in NO, Carr will just be trying to make the team.

Oklahoma City Thunder – They got PG Hamidou Diallo (via the Nets and Hornets) at 45, PG Devon Hall at 53 and SF Kevin Hervey at 57. Two point guards on a team that has Russell Westbrook is not too exciting.

Portland Trail Blazers – The Blazers got PG Anfernee Simons at 24 and SG Gary Trent Jr. at 37, via the Kings. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but it’s clear the Blazers weren’t drafting for need last night.

Grade F

Miami Heat – They didn’t draft a player last night.

Toronto Raptors – They didn’t draft a player last night, either.