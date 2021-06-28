NBA draft sleepers to watch
Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek runs through the five players who made some surprising noise at the NBA draft combine and could be great value picks in July.
Check out all the best action from Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with the Top Five plays.
Find out how the Bucks took a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with the Fast Break.
Two of the top-3 hardest schedules come from Georgia teams (in different conferences), but a Pac-12 school has the toughest road in 2021.
John Harbaugh says Ravens are 'fired up' about Justin Madubuike
Dunk of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo - June 27, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) Deandre Ayton is rapidly become the player the Phoenix Suns imagined when the ping-pong balls bounced their way for the 2018 NBA draft. The third-year center was in top form Saturday in a hard-fought 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Now the Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals and are one win from a trip to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.
The winner takes a 2-1 lead in the series.
NC State played with just 13 players on Friday after multiple players were placed in COVID-19 quarantines.
The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking inward in order to improve as a team.
The Trail Blazers were set on hiring Chauncey Billups as coach. Even after significant backlash emerged to the decision.
US women are heavy favorites to win their third consecutive Olympic team title. Americans are unbeaten at Olympics, world championships since 2011.
Red Bull driver dominates qualifying in Austria to pick up second pole in seven days Lewis Hamilton will start second on the grid after team-mates Bottas is penalised three places Styrian Grand Prix live: follow the race here Lewis Hamilton fears he will lose further ground to championship rival Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver raced to his second pole position in a week for the Styrian Grand Prix. Verstappen, who is a dozen points clear of Hamilton following his triumph at the last roun
Verstappen was fastest in qualifying.
John Collins (Atlanta Hawks) with an assist vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 06/27/2021
Five-time NBA All Star Chauncey Billups will be the next head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.
P.J. Tucker (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 3-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 06/27/2021
For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet.
In the latest mock draft from Cody Taylor of USA TODAY's Rookie Wire, the Warriors landed Baylor's Davion Mitchell at No. 7 overall.
Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.
Two factors could push Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard out of Portland, according to a report Sunday by Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.