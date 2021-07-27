NBA draft rumors: Warriors turned down Knicks' trade offer for No. 14

Report: Warriors turned down Knicks' trade offer for No. 14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors, who own the rights to the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, are looking to make a deal that can help them go from peripheral playoff team to championship contender.

While a blockbuster deal has yet to materialize, the Warriors did turn down a trade offer from the New York Knicks, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported Monday. Wasserman reports the Knicks offered the No. 19 and No. 21 picks to Golden State in exchange for the No. 14 selection, and the Warriors, who are looking for veteran help and not more draft capital, apparently had little interest in such a deal.

Recent reports have suggested the Warriors are hoping to put together a trade for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal should he decide he wants out of D.C. However, should the deal for Beal not come to pass, the Warriors likely will stand pat and make their selections at No. 7 and No. 14.

There is no incentive for Golden State to move back and accumulate more draft capital when its goals are to win now and maximize the remaining title window of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Warriors president Bob Myers will be burning up the phones over the next two days trying to find the best way to upgrade his roster.

A blockbuster trade is the quickest way for the Warriors to vault back into title contention, but it's also the most unlikely path at this point.

With two days to go until the draft, the clock is ticking and the Warriors, to this point, haven't found the deal they desire.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast