NBA Draft rumors live: Will Celtics swing trade for high draft pick?

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

NBA Draft rumors live: Will Celtics swing trade for high draft pick? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Hold onto your butts, Boston Celtics fans.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

You've already endured an eventful week reading reports that both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are expected to sign elsewhere in free agency.

But there will be more change on the way in Thursday's 2019 NBA Draft, where the Celtics own a total of four picks, including three in the top 22.

Those assets give Boston the option of either swinging a draft-night trade -- a strong possibility, per the latest reports -- or loading up on talent to complement young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

So, what's the latest scuttlebutt on the Celtics' plans? We're tracking all of the news, rumors and reports right here between now and 8 p.m. ET. (All times Eastern.)

10:22 a.m.: The Celtics reportedly are one team that could trade for Wizards star Bradley Beal, but ESPN's John Goodman doesn't see Washington moving him.

10:05 a.m.: The trades already have begun, as Golden State and Atlanta reportedly have swung a deal.

The Hawks have a host of draft assets and reportedly could compete with the Celtics for the New Orleans Pelicans' No. 4 overall pick.

9:10 a.m.: And so it begins... The C's reportely are putting Aron Baynes on the trade block as they eye extra cap space.

8:45 a.m. ET: We told you to prepare for an eventful day... ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday night he expects "an extraordinary amount of trades" in this year's draft, with Boston in the thick of the action.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

What to Read Next

Back