NBA Draft rumors live: Will Celtics swing trade for high draft pick?

Hold onto your butts, Boston Celtics fans.

You've already endured an eventful week reading reports that both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are expected to sign elsewhere in free agency.

But there will be more change on the way in Thursday's 2019 NBA Draft, where the Celtics own a total of four picks, including three in the top 22.

Those assets give Boston the option of either swinging a draft-night trade -- a strong possibility, per the latest reports -- or loading up on talent to complement young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

So, what's the latest scuttlebutt on the Celtics' plans? We're tracking all of the news, rumors and reports right here between now and 8 p.m. ET. (All times Eastern.)

10:22 a.m.: The Celtics reportedly are one team that could trade for Wizards star Bradley Beal, but ESPN's John Goodman doesn't see Washington moving him.

Bradley Beal isn't going anywhere. Washington Wizards have no intention of dealing Beal. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 20, 2019

10:05 a.m.: The trades already have begun, as Golden State and Atlanta reportedly have swung a deal.

ESPN Sources: Golden State has acquired Atlanta's No. 41 pick in tonight's NBA Draft. The cost: $1.3M and a 2024 second-round pick. Atlanta moved No. 44 to Miami yesterday. Hawks have Nos. 8, 10, 17 and 35 tonight. Golden State has Nos. 28, 41 and 58. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

The Hawks have a host of draft assets and reportedly could compete with the Celtics for the New Orleans Pelicans' No. 4 overall pick.

9:10 a.m.: And so it begins... The C's reportely are putting Aron Baynes on the trade block as they eye extra cap space.

Boston has offered center Aron Baynes -- $5.4M expiring contract -- into salary cap space elsewhere, league sources tell ESPN. Without Kyrie Irving and Al Horford on the books, moving Baynes without taking back salary could get the Celtics to $23M in space. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

8:45 a.m. ET: We told you to prepare for an eventful day... ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday night he expects "an extraordinary amount of trades" in this year's draft, with Boston in the thick of the action.

Woj

"I think there will be an extraordinary number of trades tomorrow night"

Says BOS and ATL both don't want to pick 3 times and teams from the 2nd round will be trying to move up into the last ~7 picks of the First Round



— Mike Zavagno (@MZavagno11) June 19, 2019

