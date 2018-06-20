NBA Draft Rumors: Kings Targeting Bagley at No. 2, Knicks Eyeing Trade Up for Bamba

The NBA draft is just one day away, and teams will gather at the Barclays Center on Thursday to determine the future of 60 NBA hopefuls.

The Suns have the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo says in his latest mock draft that teams are looking to trade picks up and down, but the Suns seem set on taking Deandre Ayton first overall.

Luka Doncic is moving up the board as the Hawks are reportedly interested in taking the European star third overall, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. But Atlanta is the only team with three first-round picks and have been a popular target for teams looking to make last-minute deals.

Gregg Popovich reportedly traveled to Southern California to meet with Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday ahead of the draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelbourne. Leonard is looking to leave the Spurs and be traded to Los Angeles to either the Clippers or Lakers.

Get a full breakdown on all the rumors and reports as we get closer to draft day on Thursday.

News and Rumors

• The Knicks are thought to covet Villanova junior Mikal Bridges with the ninth overall pick, even if Michael Porter Jr. falls and is available at that selection. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• The Knicks met in person with Texas' Mo Bamba, an indication that New York could be considering trading up to select the big man. The pick they're targeting is Memphis' at No. 4. (Ian Begley, ESPN)

• The Hawks own three first-round picks (Nos. 3, 19 and 30) and have thus been engaged in trade discussions. One name that's come up in those talks: Dennis Schroeder. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

• There is growing belief among league executives that the Kings will stay put at No. 2 and draft Marvin Bagley. (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

• One team asked Kentucky's Kevin Knox whether he has a child. After he responded no, the team told him their intelligence gatherers had concluded that he did have a child. When Knox asked for the kid's name, the team fessed up that it was a hoax all along. (Jake Fischer, Sports Illustrated)

• The Charlotte Hornets have traded Dwight Howard to the nets in exchange for Timofey Mozgov and the 45th pick. By unloading Mozgov's deal, Brooklyn will save $17 million for the 2019-20 season, which will free up two max contract slots. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Grizzlies and Mavericks have had discussions about a deal that would send Memphis' fourth overall pick to Dallas. As part of the deal, the Mavs would onload Chandler Parson's salary—he has two years and $49 million left on his deal but has appeared in just 70 games in two years in Memphis, averaging around seven points. (Mike Fisher, 247 Sports)

• Robert Williams, formerly of Texas A&M, has had multiple meetings with the Los Angeles Clippers. L.A. is considering drafting him with either the 12th or 13th pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• When projected first-round pick Jaren Jackson met with the Oklahoma City Thunder, team executives asked him to sell them a pen, a move reminiscent of the Wolf of Wall Street movie (Jake Fischer, Sports Illustrated)

• The Bulls are interested in moving up from the seventh spot in the draft to the third or fourth spot, likely looking to take Michael Porter Jr. (Vincent Goodwill, NBC Sports Chicago)

• The Kings, who hold the second overall pick, are also developing interest in Michael Porter Jr. (Vincent Goodwill, NBC Sports Chicago)

• Warriors GM Bob Myers shared that Draymond Green is helping scout players for the draft and might be in the team's draft room on Thursday night. (Anthony Slater, The Athletic)

• The Cavaliers won't know LeBron James's plan for free agency by draft night. The team is taking calls from other teams looking to move up in the draft via a trade. (Joe Vardon, Cleveland.com)

• The 76ers are interested in taking Kevin Knox with their 10th pick after his private workout with the team on Tuesday. (Keith Pompey, The Philadelphia Inquirer)