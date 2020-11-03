NBA Draft Rumors: Celtics trying to move up in first round by trading picks

Report: C's trying to move up in first round by trading picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics seemingly are seeking quality over quantity in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Celtics, who currently own three first-round picks (No. 14, No. 26 and No. 30), have offered all three picks in trades to try to move up in the Nov. 18 draft, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported in his latest mock draft.

"So far, no one is biting," O'Connor added.

Danny Ainge and Co. are wise to explore that route: The Celtics already face a roster crunch after drafting four players in 2019 and have selected a whopping 17 players over the last four years thanks to Ainge's shrewd maneuvering during the team's rebuild.

Boston has a roster built to win now, though, and no longer needs to stock up on mid- to late-first-rounders. Ainge also doesn't have the best track record in that part of the draft: His last five first-round selections outside of the top three were Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Robert Williams, Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic.

If the Celtics keep the No. 14 pick, O'Connor has them taking 19-year-old guard R.J. Hampton, who reportedly had a "good meeting" with Boston last week.

Hampton struggled last season playing for the New Zealand Breakers instead of attending college, but O'Connor describes him as a "spark-plug scorer off the bench" who could help provide offense if the Celtics trade Gordon Hayward.

The C's clearly have more elite draft prospects in mind, however. Whether Ainge can convert the last of his draft pick treasure trove into a top-10 pick remains to be seen.