NBA draft rumors: Anthony Edwards' pro day 'discouraged' front offices

When the Warriors finally find themselves on the clock with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, they could have their pick of Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball or Deni Avdija, depending on what the Minnesota Timberwolves do with the top pick.

There's no doubt Wiseman fits a positional need right away as a rim-running center. But many people have Edwards as the top prospect in today's NBA. Unfortunately for him, the Georgia guard reportedly didn't have the best showing at his recent pro day.

"Multiple front offices were somewhat discouraged watching Edwards' performance during his televised pro day on Oct. 29, seeing sluggishness and inconsistencies with his jump shot," ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Monday.

Edwards is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound guard who almost looks more like a football star than your prototypical shooting guards. He's extremely strong and athletic, making it easy to see why some evaluators love him so much. But there also are so major concerns.

As a freshman on a bad Georgia team, Edwards shot just 29.4 percent from 3-point range. That won't fly in the modern game, which emphasizes spacing and being able to launch from beyond the arc. Edwards didn't have great shot selection his one year in college -- he also didn't have great talent around him.

NBC Sports Bay Area's James Ham has the Warriors taking Edwards with the No. 2 pick in the Nov. 18 draft. Here's why:

"If Ball goes No. 1, Edwards is probably too good to pass on," Ham wrote. "He’s a big-time athlete with potential on both ends of the court. He also has an NBA ready body and could step in and play in Year 1."

The Warriors could be the best fit for Edwards for a plethora of reasons. First and foremost, it's the perfect situation for a rookie as he won't be seen as a savior. Instead, he'll just be another piece to the puzzle to re-start Golden State's dynasty. Edwards could come off the bench as a scoring option, and share the court with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at times, especially when Steve Kerr plays small ball.

Edwards, like nearly every prospect in this year's draft, has his ups and downs among evaluators. We soon will find out the Warriors' plan, and Edwards could very easily be their target.

