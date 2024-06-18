NBA draft rewind: Sixers trade All-Star for Nerlens Noel in 2013

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

The 2012-13 season was a bit of a disappointment for the Sixers. After coming to within a game of the Eastern Conference finals in 2012, Philadelphia pulled the trigger on a huge blockbuster and acquired Andrew Bynum in a 4-team deal. Unfortunately, Bynum never played for the Sixers and Philadelphia missed the playoffs.

That triggered a new era for the Sixers. GM Sam Hinkie began “The Process” era as he sent All-Star Jrue Holiday to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal for the No. 6 pick which turned into Kentucky big man Nerlens Noel.

After missing the entirety of the 2013-14 season due to injury, Noel averaged 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.9 blocks as a rookie in 2014-15. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting as he was an elite defensive big man.

Once Joel Embiid came into the picture, the Sixers moved Noel to the Dallas Mavericks at the 2017 deadline. He has since played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons, and the Brooklyn Nets. He did not play in the 2023-24 season.

