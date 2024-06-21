NBA draft rewind: Sixers trade No. 10 pick to Magic for Dario Saric

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

Continuing with the 2014 NBA draft, the Sixers had another opportunity to add a lottery pick to the roster. After selecting Joel Embiid with the No. 3 pick, the Sixers also held the No. 10 pick which they flipped to the Orlando Magic to trade down to No. 12 and select Dario Saric.

Saric ended up playing two more seasons overseas and made his debut for the Sixers in the 2016-17 season. He averaged 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 31.1% from deep as a rookie and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting.

Saric helped the Sixers make the playoffs in 2018 as he and Embiid were a solid pairing in the frontcourt. Early in the 2018-19 season, Saric was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the big Jimmy Butler deal.

Saric was then sent to the Phoenix Suns in the 2019 offseason and was a key member of their finals teams in 2021. He has since played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022-23 season and the Golden State Warriors in the 2023-24 season.

