NBA draft rewind: Sixers take Thaddeus Young at No. 12 in 2007

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

The Sixers entered the 2007 draft looking to stockpile young talent following a season where they traded away franchise icon Allen Iverson in a package that netted the steady Andre Miller. With the No. 12 pick, the Sixers turned to a versatile forward.

Thaddeus Young was selected No. 12 overall out of Georgia Tech and he was a contributor right away. As a 19-year-old, Young played in 74 games and averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while finishing 7th in Rookie of the Year voting. He started all six games for Philadelphia in the playoffs and averaged 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds against the mighty Detroit Pistons.

Overall, Young averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 steals across seven seasons with the Sixers. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 offseason as part of the big Kevin Love to Cleveland trade.

Young has since played for the Brooklyn Nets, the Indiana Pacers, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs, the Toronto Raptors, and most recently the Phoenix Suns.

