NBA draft rewind: Sixers select Andre Iguodala No. 9 overall in 2004

The Philadelphia 76ers had a down season in 2003-04. They added Glenn Robinson in the 2003 offseason with the expectations that he and Allen Iverson would take the Sixers forward, but instead, it was an awkward fit and Robinson only played 42 games with Iverson playing 48.

Philadelphia finished 33-49 and was in the lottery in the 2004 NBA draft. With the No. 9 overall pick, the Sixers selected Andre Iguodala out of Arizona.

Iguodala was a contributor right away starting next to Iverson and Chris Webber in helping the Sixers get back to the playoffs. He averaged 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with 1.7 steals as a rookie before Philadelphia was defeated in five games by the defending champion Detroit Pistons.

Overall, Iguodala averaged 15.3 points 4.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals across eight seasons with the Sixers. He was named an All-Star in 2012 before being sent to the Denver Nuggets in the 4-team blockbuster trade that sent Andrew Bynum to Philadelphia.

Iguodala then went on to win four championships with the Golden State Warriors–winning finals MVP in 2015– and also made the finals with the Miami Heat in 2020.

