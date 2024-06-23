NBA draft rewind: Sixers select Jahlil Okafor with No. 3 pick in 2015

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

Entering the 2015 draft, the Sixers were still looking for that star player to help push them forward. They had selected Joel Embiid in the 2014 draft, but he missed the entire season due to a foot injury and there were concerns at the time about his playing status.

With the No. 3 pick in 2015, the Sixers selected Duke big man Jahlil Okafor. In his rookie season, Okafor was solid as he averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. He was one of the few bright spots with Philadelphia finishing 10-72 that season.

Embiid made his debut in the 2016-17 season and Okafor’s role diminished with the emergence of the big fella. Okafor averaged 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in his second season before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets early in the 2017-18 season.

After finishing that season with the Nets, Okafor joined the New Orleans Pelicans and the Detroit Pistons in the 2020-21 season. He is now in the G League playing for the Valley Suns as he looks to work his way back into the league.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire