NBA draft rewind: Sixers select Evan Turner No. 2 overall in 2010

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

After a tough 2009-10 season, the Sixers entered the draft with the No. 2 overall pick. With that selection, they turned to Ohio State star Evan Turner who had one helluva collegiate career. He averaged 20.4 points in his junior season with the Buckeyes and was named the AP Player of the Year.

In his rookie season, Turner averaged 7.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while helping the Sixers make the playoffs. Overall in 3.5 seasons with the Sixers, he averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds before being sent to the Indiana Pacers at the deadline in the 2013-14 season.

Turner also played for the Boston Celtics, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves early in the 2019-20 season, but did not suit up for them.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire