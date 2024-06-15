NBA draft rewind: Sixers select Jrue Holiday No. 17 overall in 2009

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

After a tough Round 1 playoff loss to the Orlando Magic in 2009, the Sixers held the No. 17 pick in the draft. Looking to continue to grow their young core, Philadelphia selected Jrue Holiday out of UCLA and brought him to the City of Brotherly Love.

The young guard contributed right away as he started 51 games as a rookie averaging 8.0 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 39% from deep. He then helped the Sixers make the playoffs in 2011 and was a leader for the 2012 squad that upset the Chicago Bulls in Round 1.

Holiday was named an All-Star in the 2012-13 season when he averaged 17.7 points, 8.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. He began to establish himself as one of the better defensive players in the league.

The Sixers then began “The Process” era in the 2013 offseason by sending Holiday to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the No. 6 pick which became Nerlens Noel.

After seven seasons in New Orleans, Holiday was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks where he won the title in 2021 and is now with the Boston Celtics after three seasons with the Bucks.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire