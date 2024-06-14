NBA draft rewind: Sixers select Mo Speights at No. 16 in 2008

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

The Sixers entered the 2008 draft on a high note following a surprising run to the playoffs. The 2007-08 Sixers did not have playoff expectations for that season, yet they made a run and gave the mighty Detroit Pistons a scare in the postseason.

Looking to add to the young core, the Sixers selected Mo Speights out of Florida with the No. 16 pick. Speights played 79 games and 16.0 minutes a night as a rookie averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while helping the Sixers get back to the playoffs. He spent three seasons in Philadelphia.

After the run with the Sixers, Speights spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, and finished his career with the Orlando Magic in 2017-18. He won a title with the Warriors in 2015.

