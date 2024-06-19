NBA draft rewind: Sixers select Michael Carter-Williams No. 11 in 2013

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

The disappointing 2012-13 season triggered a new era in Sixers history as it signaled the beginning of “The Process” era. GM Sam Hinkie traded away All-Star Jrue Holiday to acquire the No. 6 pick which turned into big man Nerlens Noel and with their own No. 11 pick, the Sixers selected a new point guard.

Philadelphia took Syracuse star Michael Carter-Williams at No. 11. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals as a rookie on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award. He had a fantastic debut as he garnered 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and nine steals as the Sixers upset the mighty Miami Heat to begin the season.

Unfortunately, Carter-Williams began his second season with an injury that slowed him. The Sixers traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks at the 2015 deadline before also playing for the Chicago Bulls, the Charlotte Hornets, the Houston Rockets, and the Orlando Magic. He missed the entire 2021-22 season due to an injury before playing four games for the Magic in 2022-23.

