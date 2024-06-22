NBA draft rewind: Sixers select Jerami Grant in 2nd round of 2014

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

The Sixers had a solid 2014 draft already with the selection of Joel Embiid at No. 3 and the acquisition of Dario Saric at No. 12. They then had a few more selections in the second round of the draft and with the 39th overall pick, Philadelphia selected Syracuse star Jerami Grant.

In his rookie season with the Sixers, Grant averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while playing in 65 games and averaging 21.2 minutes per night. Early in his third season–two games in–he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that netted them Ersan Ilyasova.

Grant has since played for the Denver Nuggets, the Detroit Pistons, and the Portland Trail Blazers. He blossomed into a scorer in Detroit as he averaged 20.9 points per game with the Pistons and has averaged 20.7 points per game in two seasons with the Blazers.

