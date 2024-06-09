NBA draft rewind: Sixers take Samuel Dalembert No. 26 overall in 2001

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

This series begins in 2001 when Philadelphia was looking for a young big man to add to the roster. With the No. 26 overall pick, the Sixers selected Samuel Dalembert out of Seton Hall.

After playing just 34 games across his first two seasons in the league, he missed his entire second season due to a knee injury, Dalembert was able to morph into a solid defensive big man. He averaged 2.3 blocks in the 2003-04 season, 2.4 blocks in 2005-06, and 2.3 in 2007-08.

Overall, in eight seasons with the Sixers, Dalembert averaged 8.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Dalembert was then traded to the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 offseason for Spencer Hawes and Andres Nocioni. He then went on to play for the Kings, the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks, and the New York Knicks with his career ending after the 2014-15 season.

