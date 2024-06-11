NBA draft rewind: Sixers take Lou Williams in the second round of 2005

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching quickly–Round 1 of the draft is set for June 26–now is the time to look back at some of the previous draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers have made in recent years.

Entering the 2005 draft, the Sixers did not have a first-round pick, but they made good work with their second-round selection. They went with South Gwinnett High School star Lou Williams at No. 45 overall.

After a slow start to his career–30 games played as a rookie–Williams blossomed late in the 2006-07 season and then became a regular contributor in 2007-08 as helped the Sixers get to the playoffs. He averaged 11.5 points and shot 35.9% from deep off the bench that season to give Philadelphia a spark.

Overall, Williams spent seven seasons with the Sixers and averaged 11.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds as he quickly blossomed into an elite bench scorer and clutch player for Philadelphia.

Williams signed with his hometown Atlanta Hawks in the 2012 offseason before also playing for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets before finishing up again with the Hawks. He helped Atlanta make the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

