NBA Draft Profile: USC's Tahj Eaddy
USC guard Tahj Eaddy finished second in scoring for the Trojans in 2020-21, trailing only Pac-12 Player of the Year Evan Mobley. Eaddy averaged 13.7 PPG on the year, playing in all 32 games for USC. He'll look to take his talents to the next level with the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT on ESPN and ABC.