NBA Draft Profile: USC's Tahj Eaddy

Pac-12 Network

Evan Mobley's size, defensive instincts, and athleticism are enough to make him a legitimate star in the NBA. The first-ever student-athlete to be named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Player of the Year in the same season, Mobley is sure to make an NBA fanbase very happy when his name is called early at the 2021 NBA Draft.