NBA Draft Profile: Stanford's Ziaire Williams

Associated Press

The USA Select Team will be without three players for the remainder of Olympic training camp for coronavirus-related reasons, though there are no indications that any cause for concern exists past those players. Players on both the Olympic team and the select team -- a group of 17 players that were brought in to scrimmage and practice against the Tokyo-bound club -- are tested daily. “I think we all know (the pandemic) is not over yet,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said.