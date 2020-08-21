The NBA draft order is set, and the Minnesota Timberwolves landed the No. 1 pick

sdavis@businessinsider.com (Scott Davis)
NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum holds the Minnesota Timberwolves card at the 2019 NBA Draft lottery.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/AP Images

The 2020 NBA draft order is set after Thursday's draft lottery, and the Minnesota Timberwolves took home the No. 1 pick

The Wolves entered with a 14% chance to land the No. 1 pick, tied with the Warriors, who got the second pick.

The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls were the big winners of the night. The Bulls and Hornets had the seventh- and eighth-best odds at the No. 1 pick, respectively, and both moved up — the Bulls to No. 4 and the Hornets to No. 3.

Here is the order for the 2020 draft lottery. The remaining 16 teams are decided by regular season record.

  1. Minnesota Timberwolves
  2. Golden State Warriors
  3. Charlotte Hornets
  4. Chicago Bulls
  5. Cleveland Cavaliers
  6. Atlanta Hawks
  7. Detroit Pistons
  8. New York Knicks
  9. Washington Wizards
  10. Phoenix Suns
  11. San Antonio Spurs
  12. Sacramento Kings
  13. New Orleans Pelicans
  14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies)

The draft is scheduled to take place on October 16.

Read the original article on Insider