The NBA draft order is set, and the Minnesota Timberwolves landed the No. 1 pick

- The NBA draft order is set.
- The Minnesota Timberwolves landed the No. 1 pick.
- The draft will take place on October 16.
The 2020 NBA draft order is set after Thursday's draft lottery, and the Minnesota Timberwolves took home the No. 1 pick
The Wolves entered with a 14% chance to land the No. 1 pick, tied with the Warriors, who got the second pick.
The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls were the big winners of the night. The Bulls and Hornets had the seventh- and eighth-best odds at the No. 1 pick, respectively, and both moved up — the Bulls to No. 4 and the Hornets to No. 3.
Here is the order for the 2020 draft lottery. The remaining 16 teams are decided by regular season record.
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Golden State Warriors
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Atlanta Hawks
- Detroit Pistons
- New York Knicks
- Washington Wizards
- Phoenix Suns
- San Antonio Spurs
- Sacramento Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies)
The draft is scheduled to take place on October 16.
