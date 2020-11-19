NBA draft: Mavericks swap Seth Curry for Sixers' Josh Richardson, No. 36 pick

The Philadelphia 76ers’ retooling continued yet again on Wednesday with a draft-day trade for sharpshooter Seth Curry from the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Going back to Dallas was Josh Richardson, a starter on the Sixers’ underperforming 2019-20 team, and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, which turned into Colorado forward Tyler Bey.

Dallas is acquiring Philadelphia's Josh Richardson and No. 36 pick for Seth Curry, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The Sixers have been aggressive in trying to rework their roster after getting swept in the first round of last year’s playoffs. Their big move so far has been sending out big man Al Horford and picks for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Seth Curry is now playing for his father-in-law

The trade carries a highly personal component for Curry, who will be playing under his father-in-law, new Sixers coach Doc Rivers. Curry is married to Rivers’ daughter, Callie.

The two are just a few months removed from facing each other in the NBA playoffs, when Rivers was coaching the Los Angeles Clippers against Curry’s Mavericks.

Of course, that’s not why Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey made this trade.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The Sixers want all the shooting they can get

Both Green and Curry represent shooting threats from the perimeter, which the Sixers were sorely lacking last season.

Curry is the current leader among all active NBA players in career 3-point percentage at 44.3 percent, even ahead of his brother Stephen Curry (43.5 percent). Green was much-maligned in his lone season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but is only a year removed from shooting 45.5 percent for the Toronto Raptors.

For that kind of shooting, the Sixers were willing to trade away Horford and Richardson, who each spent only a year in Philadelphia. Both are strong defensive players who didn’t fit well alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Richardson will now play alongside Mavs star Luka Doncic and should help balance out a team that had the best offensive efficiency in NBA history last year, but struggled on the other end of the court.

