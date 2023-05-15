How to watch the NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Time, channel, streaming and more
With the NBA playoffs in full swing, it’s time for another season-defining NBA event: the 2023 draft lottery. Tomorrow, 14 teams will get their shot at this year’s top NBA Draft picks, including Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The three teams with the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday are the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, with a 14% chance each. Which team will get Wembanyama? You can find out live on Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s what else you need to know about watching this year’s NBA Draft Lottery, including where to stream the lottery.
How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery:
Date: Tuesday, May 16
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Streaming: Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV
What channel is the NBA Draft Lottery on this year?
The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will air on ESPN this upcoming Tuesday.
How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery without cable:
When is the official 2023 NBA Draft?
While the draft lottery will be drawn on May 16, 2023, the 2023 NBA Draft won’t take place until June 22.
NBA draft lottery odds
The 14 teams that did not make the playoffs have a chance to land the No. 1 pick, depending on their regular season record. Below are the odds for every team in the draft lottery and how they finished the regular season. The teams with the worst records are seeded at the top of the lottery.
1. Detroit Pistons: 14%, 140 combinations
2. Houston Rockets: 14%, 140 combinations
3. San Antonio Spurs: 14%, 140 combinations
4. Charlotte Hornets: 12.5%, 125 combinations
5. Portland Trail Blazers: 10.5%, 105 combinations
6. Orlando Magic: 9%, 90 combinations
7. Indiana Pacers: 7.5%, 75 combinations
8. Washington Wizards: 6%, 60 combinations
9. Utah Jazz: 4.5%, 45 combinations
10. Dallas Mavericks: 3%, 30 combinations
11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): 2%, 20 combinations
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: 1.5%, 15 combinations
13. Toronto Raptors: 1%, 10 combinations
14. New Orleans Pelicans: 0.5%, 5 combinations
NBA Draft Lottery 2023 top picks
Victor Wembanyama is widely considered the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft class. The 7-foot-4 19-year-old Metropolitans 92 player is being hailed as one of the most-hyped NBA Draft picks since LeBron James.
But Wembanyama isn’t the only player teams are excited about. Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and Amen and Ausar Thompson are also ones to watch.
For more of an in-depth look at the top picks, lottery odds and more, check out the Yahoo Sports 2023 NBA Draft Lottery primer.