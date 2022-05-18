NBA Draft Lottery Fallout

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

On Wednesday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jonas Nader and Raphielle Johnson join me to discuss the fallout from Tuesday's NBA Draft lottery, projecting destinations for the top five picks, including Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero.

Also on this episode: what we're watching for from Luka Doncic in the Mavs-Warriors Western Conference Finals, and is Jimmy Butler convincing us to move him up our fantasy draft boards — despite the lingering injury risk?

