NBA Draft Lottery: Complete odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick

Cody Taylor
·2 min read
With the 2020-21 regular season officially wrapped up, some teams are preparing for the playoffs and play-in tournament while others are looking ahead to the NBA draft lottery.

On Sunday, the bottom of the standings saw a major shake-up in the race to secure one of the three worst records in the league when the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Clippers. The win by the Thunder allowed the Orlando Magic to claim the third-worst record after they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the evening.

Of course, the teams that finished with the three worst records in the NBA will each enter the draft lottery with a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. In addition to the Magic, the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets have the highest odds of securing the top pick in the lottery on June 22.

With the play-in tournament set to begin on Tuesday, the complete order of the draft lottery is still not known. The four losing teams of the play-in tournament will earn the final four spots in the lottery, which will be known on Thursday.

The full odds of the NBA draft lottery before the play-in tournament

Pick

Team

Record

No. 1 Odds

1

Houston Rockets

17-55

14%

2

Detroit Pistons

20-52

14%

3

Orlando Magic

21-51

14%

4

Oklahoma City Thunder

22-50

11.5%

5

Cleveland Cavaliers

22-50

11.5%

6

Minnesota Timberwolves

23-49

9%

7

Toronto Raptors

27-45

7.5%

8

Sacramento Kings

31-41

4.5%

9

Chicago Bulls

31-41

4.5%

10

New Orleans Pelicans

31-41

4.5%

11

Charlotte Hornets*

33-39

1.8%

12

San Antonio Spurs*

33-39

1.7%

13

Indiana Pacers*

34-38

1%

14

Washington Wizards*

34-38

0.5%

* Play-in tournament

